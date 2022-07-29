ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
eastidahonews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.eastidahonews.com

eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Man trying to kill a spider with a lighter starts 40-acre fire in Utah, police say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

Investigation begins into death of Lindon 16-year-old

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department has announced that they are now investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Police said in a press release that an incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday near the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead that “resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.” Police say […]
LINDON, UT
CBS Denver

Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation

Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
BOULDER, CO
KSLTV

$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings

SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
JUAB COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County

UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
98.3 The Snake

Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
ABC4

POLICE: Missing Utahn reappears, says he ‘needed time alone’

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went missing in Payson Canyon on Friday has just been located.  Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, reportedly left for Payson Canyon on Friday afternoon and has been missing since.  Today, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) was notified that Walker flagged down a motorist and […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters.

SACRAMENTO-- Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters whose names were engraved on the California Firefighters Memorial.  Stockton's Max Fortuna is among the 82 fallen firefighters who died in the last three years.  Fire Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna, a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, was shot and killed while responding to a call in January.  "Max paid the ultimate sacrifice, not knowing he would be a victim of violent crime. When we go on calls, that's the last thing we think of," said Mario Gardea, President of...
SACRAMENTO, CA

