New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer

www.eastidahonews.com
Related
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Man trying to kill a spider with a lighter starts 40-acre fire in Utah, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
Investigation begins into death of Lindon 16-year-old
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department has announced that they are now investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Police said in a press release that an incident happened in the early morning hours on Monday near the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead that “resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.” Police say […]
ksl.com
Inmate being held in Washington County for federal parole violation faces murder charge in Idaho
ST. GEORGE — An Arizona man held in Washington County on federal parole violation was set to be released but will remain in custody awaiting extradition after local prosecutors received a first-degree murder warrant filed in connection with the grisly slaying of an Idaho man in January. The suspect,...
Several New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where. However, they obtained four arrest warrants. The following three people have all been arrested: - Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkA fourth suspect, Elizabeth Griffin, has not been located.Moore, Provine and Griffin face are facing first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org. Police are also hoping to talk to anyone who knows where Griffin is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
Suspect arrested for starting wildfire was trying to burn spider
A wildfire broke out near the border of Provo and Springville Monday afternoon, and officials say it's moving quickly up the mountain.
KSLTV
$20,000 reward for information on Utah livestock killings
SALT LAKE CITY — Juab County sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation into three incidents of suspicious livestock killings. All three incidents happened in the Levan and Mills area. A reward poster said $20,000 is possible for tips that lead to “an arrest and conviction of any person involved...
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
KSLTV
KSL Investigates: How is Utah’s new self-defense law impacting justice?
SALT LAKE CITY — A man found guilty of murdering his roommate, a man accused of firing “warning shots” that left a teenager paralyzed, and a man accused of using pepper spray and a taser on unarmed protestors all share something in common. Each of them tried...
Utah man trying to reconnect with girls who saved him and his son from drowning
What was supposed to be a fun day in the sun this weekend turned into a terrifying ordeal for a Utah man and his six-year-old son.
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UPDATE: Colby Sheriff found dead in Wasatch County
UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M. PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). “With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO […]
utahstories.com
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
UPDATE: Police request more community help finding Colby Sheriff
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County. Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown […]
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
KKTV
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. At about 2:50 p.m. on June 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement...
POLICE: Missing Utahn reappears, says he ‘needed time alone’
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who went missing in Payson Canyon on Friday has just been located. Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, reportedly left for Payson Canyon on Friday afternoon and has been missing since. Today, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) was notified that Walker flagged down a motorist and […]
Missing in Utah: Chase Venstra not part of investigation in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Chase Venstra has been cleared from the investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared in late May and has not been heard from since. He was operating his farm near the town of Lucin in western Box Elder County at the time. “I am not surprised that they haven’t found […]
Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters.
SACRAMENTO-- Hundreds of firefighters from all over California gathered in Sacramento to honor 82 fallen firefighters whose names were engraved on the California Firefighters Memorial. Stockton's Max Fortuna is among the 82 fallen firefighters who died in the last three years. Fire Captain Vidal "Max" Fortuna, a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department, was shot and killed while responding to a call in January. "Max paid the ultimate sacrifice, not knowing he would be a victim of violent crime. When we go on calls, that's the last thing we think of," said Mario Gardea, President of...
Crews recover human remains that may belong to missing camper in Colorado
Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR). "The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled...
Comments / 4