Katy Guillen & The Drive prepares to release an indie rock album with bite

High on the list of important American institutions—somewhere between Monster Jam and the Federal Reserve—is the neighborhood restaurant. What makes a good “neighborhood restaurant” is a moving target, but the genre has some defined contours. It should have a small dining room and a tidy menu. It should be embedded in a mostly residential neighborhood, with a vibe and price point to match it. It should be nice but not fussy—the kind of place where you can wander in off the street without too much gussying up.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO