Can't remember for sure, but we already had Schlichter starting as a frosh in '78 when Marino would have been recruited.

theozone.net
money is kind of a big deal and as much as we all hope and believe that the Ohio State football experience...
[In reply to "Recruiting is now a free agent market in professional sports. Until these players realize that money isn't everything" by losu1, posted at 06:59:25 08/02/22]. ...is this special thing unique to itself - well, truth is these top recruits can get a similar experience at really any of the top football factory programs out there.
theozone.net
Perspective. In spite of all the gnashing of teeth over recruits changing minds, 247 shows OSU with the #2 rating (m)
Not by just total score, but by more important star rating. Yep, Alabama has now moved into the #1 spot in 2023 for star rating with ND moving ahead in total points. Extreme first world problem. I have followed recruiting going back to the 70's. I used to get excited...
theozone.net
In Ohio States 2 losses they got behind and couldn’t stop the run . You can’t win if
[In reply to "Both 2021 and 2022 use the 4-2-5 Defense at Ohio State. The difference is the pre snap " by ysubuckfan, posted at 11:21:54 07/31/22]. You can’t stop the run - especially if you know it’s coming - Alabama NC game same thing . I’m assuming OSU will stop the run when they have to this year . It’s a game changer if that happens - especially with this Offense . If OSU gets up 2 scores on a team . Game over . : LB Positioning. In 2021 Ohio State failed to cover the 6 gap runs. The result was 35% tackles by top 3 LBs and DBs. Compare Alabama and Ok St in 2021. Their top 4 tackles accounted for 40% and 30% of total Tackles. Both Alabama and Ok St ran more Defense plays (961 and 922) than Ohio States 855. The analogy indicates both Alabama and Ok St had more 2nd-3rd and longs. Ohio State gave up the Big Plays.
theozone.net
I still have my scarlet Ohio State windbreaker from the late '70s. It has "Ohio State" sewn to be back in big letters (m
[In reply to "For those of us going to Shoe since 1970’s, what is different now? For me it’s the brand gear. " by THE89Alum, posted at 19:29:50 07/30/22]. That was the very early days of team apparel. I doubt it was made by a big sports fan apparel company (did they even exist then?), possible a local company or shop in Central Ohio. I remember going to the Agler Davidson store on High Street to buy football equipment, and they had some OSU t-shirts and sweatshirts. Maybe I got the windbreaker there, I don't remember.
theozone.net
Thanks for the reminder (m)
[In reply to "Oldie but goodie...1976 OSU Football Athletic Guide (Link) Enjoy*" by THE89Alum, posted at 20:58:58 07/31/22]. The 76 home loss (Score: 21-22) to Missouri was my first Ohio State game ever. I'll never forget leaving the stadium. You could hear a pin drop. It was a weird day.
theozone.net
Tressel Block Y meeting
[In reply to "The JT story I know. My sister was taking some college course work and had a group project on leadership(m)" by 4OHST8, posted at 13:48:50 07/31/22]. When I knew tressel was the real deal and not a bull crap coach. I played for tress at YSU. We had a meeting called block y of life . After spring ball, we each filled out a four page in depth question packet. It had family goals and what you did with your family, your spiritual goals, your football goals, and academic goals. I figured there is no way he read all of it. He comes in and knows every little part of it and made recommendations for each and helped me choose my profession and got me into the right major and got me into the program within a week. Love the man more than the coach and he was an awesome coach. I am willing to bet 9 out of ten who played for him love him as much as I do. Tress was what Ohio football was about at every level.
