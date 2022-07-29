Can't remember for sure, but we already had Schlichter starting as a frosh in '78 when Marino would have been recruited.

[In reply to "The JT story I know. My sister was taking some college course work and had a group project on leadership(m)" by 4OHST8, posted at 13:48:50 07/31/22]. When I knew tressel was the real deal and not a bull crap coach. I played for tress at YSU. We had a meeting called block y of life . After spring ball, we each filled out a four page in depth question packet. It had family goals and what you did with your family, your spiritual goals, your football goals, and academic goals. I figured there is no way he read all of it. He comes in and knows every little part of it and made recommendations for each and helped me choose my profession and got me into the right major and got me into the program within a week. Love the man more than the coach and he was an awesome coach. I am willing to bet 9 out of ten who played for him love him as much as I do. Tress was what Ohio football was about at every level.

