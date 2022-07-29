Biden approves disaster declaration for Kentucky flood

www.kpvi.com
Louisiana receives $86.6M federal loan to complete several highway projects
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved an $86.6 million low-interest loan to the Louisiana State Bond Commission to help fund road work in Lafayette Parish. The DOT’s Build America Bureau provided the bond commission a loan through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act...
Governor Hutchinson announces Arkansas School Safety Commission findings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission on Tuesday. The report emphasized the importance of school districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The Commission shared recommendations being considered in...
Nine Republicans battle for 5th Congressional District seat in Thursday's Tennessee primary
(The Center Square) — As Tennessee's primary election approaches on Thursday, one of the state's most interesting contested races is likely the 5th congressional primary for the newly drawn seat. Nine Republican candidates are on the ballot to face Democrat Heidi Campbell on Nov. 8 in the General Election.
History shows modest expectations for voter turnout in Washington state primary election
(The Center Square) – It's primary election day in Washington state. Voters in the Evergreen State will pare down a large field of candidates for statewide, legislative, and national office. The top-two candidates – regardless of party – will go on to face each other in the Nov. 8 general election.
Libertarian Party of Georgia asks for 'relief from oppressive ballot laws'
ATLANTA — The Libertarian Party of Georgia has filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States to seek relief from the oppressive ballot access laws that limit third-party representation and disenfranchise voters. The party's actions come as a result of an...
Kemp to extend Georgia's gas tax moratorium, possibly for another month
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to extend the state’s moratorium on its gas tax, The Center Square has confirmed. Kemp, a Republican, is set to announce the extension on Wednesday, possibly for another month. A current gas tax suspension expires on Aug. 13.
Insurers paid $9.8B to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida with $3.3B still to be paid
(The Center Square) — Insurers paid $9.8 billion to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida in the last 10 months, representing roughly 65% of the 460,709 claims filed through June 30, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Insurance this week. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Monday released...
Tim Michels spends $4 million in July leading up to GOP gubernatorial primary
Republican Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., spent another $4 million of his own money on his largely self-funded bid for governor in the final full month before the Aug. 9 primary. In state legislative races, candidates are running for the first time this year in districts...
Hopkinsville selected for $310M EV battery component facility
(The Center Square) – Another automotive company is coming to Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear revealed that Ascend Elements will build a $310 million facility in Hopkinsville. It’s expected to create up to 250 jobs in southwestern Kentucky. Beshear noted the economic development project is the largest for Christian...
Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary a dead heat, poll says
(The Center Square) – Voters are filing into polling locations Tuesday in Arizona. Will the Republican primary for governor be a close race?. Where several state polls profiling the GOP race for governor do not, a recent Emerson College poll says so. The poll released on July 31 shows...
Kansas primary candidates learn their fates with all eyes on constitutional amendment voting
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic primaries for Kansas governor were over months ago, but GOP voters Tuesday must sort out their partisan nominees for attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer while Democrats choose among six candidates for U.S. Senate. Another Republican primary of note — it’s peculiar, not...
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
Ohioans vote for party nominees for Ohio House, Senate and choose state party members
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Today, many Ohioans will select their party candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate, but several of those General Assembly seats are uncontested. Don’t let that deter you from going to the polls. There are other elections on your ballot that are as important,...
Nearly $50 million going to Ohio schools for safety
(The Center Square) – More than 1,000 Ohio schools in 81 of 88 counties will share $47 million in the state’s push to promote school safety, part of a response to a shooting at a Texas elementary school in May. Democratic Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday grants of...
Arkansas school safety commission recommends armed presence on every campus
(The Center Square) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will ask state lawmakers for $50 million to fund a school safety grant program recommended by the School Safety Commission. The governor presented the commission's initial report on Tuesday. Many of its recommendations require money and changes to the law, Hutchinson said. Potential legal changes will be examined in January, but the funding aspect will be looked at as early as next week during the legislative special session.
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
Iowa news organizations sue Bettendorf School District, board
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, Quad-City Times, KWQC, WQAD and WHBF on Monday sued Bettendorf Community School District and its board of directors in Scott County District Court. They allege the district prevented journalists from covering a May 25 meeting at which parents stated...
Proposed labor amendment to Illinois Constitution could have an impact locally
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution on the November ballot would codify labor rights in Illinois. Some worry that the amendment could have a significant impact on local communities. Amendment 1 on the November ballot aims to give workers an even playing field when...
Kansas fiscal year kicks off with $586M in tax collections
(The Center Square) – Kansas saw higher-than-expected tax collections in the first month of the new fiscal year, Gov. Laura Kelly's administration said Monday. The state collected $586.2 million – which was $127.6 million than expected – in July, the start of Kansas' 2023 fiscal year. Kelly's...
A measure of Illinois’ economy dropped 'significantly' in July
(The Center Square) – A key measure of Illinois’ economy offered discouraging news from July. The University of Illinois Flash Index, which uses various metrics including corporate earnings, tax receipts and personal income to measure the level of economic activity around the state, dropped from 105.5 in June to 104.9 in July. A reading over 100 usually indicates growth in the economy.
