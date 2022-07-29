Kiowa County Commissioners meeting minutes - July 14, 2022

The day of the Maine Street Bash finally came, and what a good time many people had! A new look that was so beautiful was the many quilts hung on the east store front awnings. At 10:00 a.m., friends of Leisha (Peck) and Mike Walsh enjoyed watching Leisha open pretty baby gifts for their baby girl who is to be born soon. This was in the south room of the senior citizen center, while in the main room, Leisha's grandmother, Gloria Peck's gorgeous quilts were on display, along with other quilts in the first annual Gloria Peck Memorial Quilt show. People also enjoyed viewing quilts in the museum also. Director Gail Voss and Lonnie Hier worked to display many more quilts than had been expected to be entered.

EADS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO