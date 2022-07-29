Local Students Announced as Announces Candidates for Graduation 2022 at Illinois Wesleyan University

www.rcreader.com
With Monmouth College School Year Set to Begin, Rebranded “Highlander Hub” Space Will Serve Students
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — A project that started with Monmouth College's chaplain office prior to the pandemic is now in the capable hands of the school's Stockdale Fellows leadership program. Located on the lower level of the Stockdale Center — the College's student center — the rebranded...
Monmouth College's Class of 2021 had 98% Outcomes Rate in Jobs or Grad School
Kensey Arlt was one of the members of the Monmouth College Class of 2021 who took time out on their graduation day to write down their "first destination" after Monmouth. Arlt had a job secured in professional soccer, and she has since stepped up to the big leagues in that sport, working for DC United in Major League Soccer.
UNI Swimmer’s Funeral and Visitation Scheduled This Week
Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
“Ride the Cyclone,” August 11 through 20
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. Lauded by the New York Times as a "delightfully weird and just plain delightful show" that "will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies," Ride the Cyclone makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre August 11 through 20, with the Times going on the praise the show's "engaging and varied score" and "supremely witty book."
QCSportsNet To Host Play-by-Play Workshop Sunday, August 5
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ provider of live high-school sports play-by-play and Quad City Storm professional hockey, will host a Play-by-Play Workshop this Sunday, August 7, 12-4PM, at Rooster’s Sports Bar and Grill, 2130 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. “The workshop is...
Premiere “Ride the Cyclone” at The Black Box Theatre
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — “Ride the Cyclone” is here. The area premiere of the quirky musical takes a bow on August 11 at the downtown Moline theatre. “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller-coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
Corridor Business Journal Announces 2022 Coolest Places to Work
NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — The Corridor Business Journal announces its 2022 Coolest Places to Work. These 24 companies, honored for creating engaging and rewarding work environments, will be recognized at an Aug. 31 awards banquet and featured in the Sept. 12 issue of the weekly Corridor Business Journal.
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
2022 Great River Tug Fest, August 11 through 13
From August 11 through 13, an eagerly awaited summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron Levees, as the 2022 Great River Tug Fest delivers outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death
A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Goodale Trial Date Announced
The trial date for one of the Fairfield teenagers accused of killing a teacher was announced last week. The first-degree murder trial for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale will begin on December 5th in Davenport. Goodale, along with 16-year-old Willard Miller, are accused of murdering 66-year-old Nohema Graber in a park last year.
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
Justine is Bringing The Summer Heat Through August
The Rust Belt in East Moline had a really cool mural painted inside where placed the lovely Justine and she looks like a tattooed angel in front of Kenny Oaks' 1968 Chevelle!. We have a few extra photos from this photoshoot expertly taken by Jenna at Jenna Sue Photography. Thanks to Olderog Tire & Performance for being this month's sponsor!
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Announces Three New Comedians Coming To Davenport
The Rhythm City Comedy Stash has a fresh new line up coming to the Rhythm Room!. Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
“The World Goes 'Round,” August 4 through 14
Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 311 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA. For the venue's final production of its 2022 summer season, the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, from August 4 through 14, will present the award-winning song-and-dance revue The World Goes 'Round that celebrates the legendary composing team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, whose works include Broadway’s longest running American musical, Chicago, and Cabaret, considered by many to be the greatest movie musical of all time.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to police. Rock Island police responded around 1:04 a.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Sreet for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officers found a...
