Bloomington, IL

Local Students Announced as Announces Candidates for Graduation 2022 at Illinois Wesleyan University

By Julia Perez
 4 days ago
Monmouth College's Class of 2021 had 98% Outcomes Rate in Jobs or Grad School

Kensey Arlt was one of the members of the Monmouth College Class of 2021 who took time out on their graduation day to write down their "first destination" after Monmouth. Arlt had a job secured in professional soccer, and she has since stepped up to the big leagues in that sport, working for DC United in Major League Soccer.
MONMOUTH, IL
98.1 KHAK

UNI Swimmer’s Funeral and Visitation Scheduled This Week

Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
IOWA CITY, IA
“Ride the Cyclone,” August 11 through 20

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. Lauded by the New York Times as a "delightfully weird and just plain delightful show" that "will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies," Ride the Cyclone makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre August 11 through 20, with the Times going on the praise the show's "engaging and varied score" and "supremely witty book."
State
Illinois State
Rock Island, IL
Education
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Coal Valley, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Bloomington, IL
Education
QCSportsNet To Host Play-by-Play Workshop Sunday, August 5

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ provider of live high-school sports play-by-play and Quad City Storm professional hockey, will host a Play-by-Play Workshop this Sunday, August 7, 12-4PM, at Rooster’s Sports Bar and Grill, 2130 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. “The workshop is...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Premiere “Ride the Cyclone” at The Black Box Theatre

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — “Ride the Cyclone” is here. The area premiere of the quirky musical takes a bow on August 11 at the downtown Moline theatre. “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller-coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”
MOLINE, IL
Corridor Business Journal Announces 2022 Coolest Places to Work

NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — The Corridor Business Journal announces its 2022 Coolest Places to Work. These 24 companies, honored for creating engaging and rewarding work environments, will be recognized at an Aug. 31 awards banquet and featured in the Sept. 12 issue of the weekly Corridor Business Journal.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
#Music Education#College#The James Cancer Hospital#Solove Research Institute
Central Illinois Proud

Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season

SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
SPEER, IL
2022 Great River Tug Fest, August 11 through 13

From August 11 through 13, an eagerly awaited summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron Levees, as the 2022 Great River Tug Fest delivers outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
PORT BYRON, IL
WQAD

'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close

MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
MOLINE, IL
Colleges
Education
Iowa Capital Dispatch

University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death

A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ottumwaradio.com

Goodale Trial Date Announced

The trial date for one of the Fairfield teenagers accused of killing a teacher was announced last week. The first-degree murder trial for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale will begin on December 5th in Davenport. Goodale, along with 16-year-old Willard Miller, are accused of murdering 66-year-old Nohema Graber in a park last year.
FAIRFIELD, IA
superhits1027.com

Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
97X

Justine is Bringing The Summer Heat Through August

The Rust Belt in East Moline had a really cool mural painted inside where placed the lovely Justine and she looks like a tattooed angel in front of Kenny Oaks' 1968 Chevelle!. We have a few extra photos from this photoshoot expertly taken by Jenna at Jenna Sue Photography. Thanks to Olderog Tire & Performance for being this month's sponsor!
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Announces Three New Comedians Coming To Davenport

The Rhythm City Comedy Stash has a fresh new line up coming to the Rhythm Room!. Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
DAVENPORT, IA
“The World Goes 'Round,” August 4 through 14

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 311 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA. For the venue's final production of its 2022 summer season, the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, from August 4 through 14, will present the award-winning song-and-dance revue The World Goes 'Round that celebrates the legendary composing team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, whose works include Broadway’s longest running American musical, Chicago, and Cabaret, considered by many to be the greatest movie musical of all time.
CLINTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting

Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to police. Rock Island police responded around 1:04 a.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Sreet for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officers found a...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

