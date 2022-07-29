ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mancini’s attachment to the Orioles, the fans and the city is real

By Rich Dubroff
baltimorebaseball.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.baltimorebaseball.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Verrin Vavra starting in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Vavra will take over designated hitting duties after Trey Mancini was positioned at first base and Ryan Mountcastle was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Tyler Mahle, Vavra's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rangers play the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (51-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-55, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (3-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -165, Orioles +142; over/under is 8 runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Golf Digest

Getting rocked in the face with a Trey Mancini fly ball looks pretty painful!

By now, you've probably seen the Trey Mancini inside-the-park home run, which was awesome for a number of reasons. For starters, it's an inside-the-park home run, which, much like a successful onside kick in football, is sneakily the most electric play the sport has to offer. But then there's the fact that, according to trade rumors, Mancini may be dealt out of Baltimore, where the 30-year-old has spent his entire career.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy