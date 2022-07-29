Alex Ferguson Returns To Manchester United Board

forums.digitalspy.com
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
Man Utd star Eric Bailly set to snub reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma in favour of Sevilla in transfer fund boost
ERIC BAILLY is set to snub a reunion with Jose Mourinho in favour of Sevilla. SunSport understands the Manchester United defender is in talks with the LaLiga side over a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Roma boss Mourinho – who signed the Ivory Coast centre back at United...
Man Utd unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics after snubbing Erik ten Hag team-talk and quitting friendly early
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been accused of setting a bad example after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano. Erik ten Hag has been demanding togetherness in his Manchester United squad ahead of the new season. But after a sideline tiff with the new boss,...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Hold ‘Long-Standing’ Interest in Premier League Midfielder
As a result of the elongated saga Frenkie de Jong's transfer from Barcelona is causing, Manchester United are inevitably being linked with alternative midfield targets. Although the executive transfer committee of John Murtough, Richard Arnold, and Erik ten Hag, are willing to remain patient for their key target, reports have emerged that United are still keeping a watchful eye over other midfield options.
digitalspy.com
Premier League Predictions 2022/23
The new season is almost upon us, so let's have your predictions. No big surprises here. The top two comfortably ahead of the rest. A mighty battle between 4 or 5 sides for the other two places. Always a bit risky tipping Spurs for anything, but I think a harder working more physical Spurs side under Conte could be really very good (until he loses his mind).
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
Steve McClaren Reveals Manchester United Players' Reaction to Erik Ten Hag
The new assistant coach details approaches to training, Erik ten Hag's demands, and the atmosphere in the dressing room.
SkySports
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Sign Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United are now in a key phase of their pursuit to sign Benjamin Sesko and are now reportedly said to be pushing for the player, reports the ever reliable Fabrizio Romano.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday
Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match. Manchester United have reportedly clarified their stance on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday while United's pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano were underway.
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Predict your Red Devils XI
It's almost time! Manchester United start their Premier League campaign by hosting Brighton on Sunday. But who's going to make Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the game against the Seagulls?. Do new signings Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen go straight into the side?
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man United return vs. Rayo Vallecano
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United's starting XI for their preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday. New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen were also named in a much-changed side from the one that lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid on Saturday. Raphael Varane was named captain while Tom Heaton, Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles also featured alongside youngsters Ethan Laird, Tahith Chong and Alejandro Garnacho.
Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Appointed New Back Staff Member Kevin Keij From Former Club Ajax
According to a report, Erik Ten Hag has added Kevin Keij as reinforcement to his coaching staff from his former club this summer.
Yardbarker
Man United defender set to depart Old Trafford for English club
Manchester United are close to agreeing on a loan deal with Watford for 20-year-old right-back Ethan Laird. According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the loan deal should be finalised this week, with Erik ten Hag reportedly happy with the youngster’s potential and attitude but feels he needs more game time.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Interested In Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana
Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana this summer. City have been in the market for a centre-back all summer, and do not seem to be slowing down their search at the moment. The Blue's reportedly have an interest in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. The player is the subject of interest from numerous Premier League clubs, with City now being named as one of them.
Manchester United Linked With Surprise Move For Former Spurs Midfielder In A Unique Role
There’s no chance you’d expect reading this headline in 2022, but, it’s true! Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for former Tottenham star Tom Huddlestone. As reported by the Telegraph, the Red Devils want to sign the 35-year-old in a coach/player capacity for their...
Yardbarker
Man United rule out signing winger as Ten Hag turns attention to 19-year-old
United, now managed by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, have been linked with Antony for several weeks. Following Mason Greenwood’s continued suspension, ten Hag is short of experienced right-sided attacking options and unless a fresh face can be signed, there will probably be concerns heading into the new 2022-23 season.
Mourinho calls and players come running to join him at Roma
ROME (AP) — Always known as a great motivator, José Mourinho is also excelling as a pitchman in his latest coaching job at Roma. When “Mou” calls, players come running to the Italian capital. It all started a year ago when Mourinho lured Tammy Abraham away...
