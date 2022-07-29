ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alex Ferguson Returns To Manchester United Board

 4 days ago
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Alex Ferguson
Christ
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Hold 'Long-Standing' Interest in Premier League Midfielder

As a result of the elongated saga Frenkie de Jong's transfer from Barcelona is causing, Manchester United are inevitably being linked with alternative midfield targets. Although the executive transfer committee of John Murtough, Richard Arnold, and Erik ten Hag, are willing to remain patient for their key target, reports have emerged that United are still keeping a watchful eye over other midfield options.
digitalspy.com

Premier League Predictions 2022/23

The new season is almost upon us, so let's have your predictions. No big surprises here. The top two comfortably ahead of the rest. A mighty battle between 4 or 5 sides for the other two places. Always a bit risky tipping Spurs for anything, but I think a harder working more physical Spurs side under Conte could be really very good (until he loses his mind).
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest

Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday

Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match. Manchester United have reportedly clarified their stance on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday while United's pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano were underway.
BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Predict your Red Devils XI

It's almost time! Manchester United start their Premier League campaign by hosting Brighton on Sunday. But who's going to make Erik ten Hag's starting XI for the game against the Seagulls?. Do new signings Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen go straight into the side?
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man United return vs. Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United's starting XI for their preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday. New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen were also named in a much-changed side from the one that lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid on Saturday. Raphael Varane was named captain while Tom Heaton, Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles also featured alongside youngsters Ethan Laird, Tahith Chong and Alejandro Garnacho.
Yardbarker

Man United defender set to depart Old Trafford for English club

Manchester United are close to agreeing on a loan deal with Watford for 20-year-old right-back Ethan Laird. According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the loan deal should be finalised this week, with Erik ten Hag reportedly happy with the youngster’s potential and attitude but feels he needs more game time.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Interested In Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana this summer. City have been in the market for a centre-back all summer, and do not seem to be slowing down their search at the moment. The Blue's reportedly have an interest in signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. The player is the subject of interest from numerous Premier League clubs, with City now being named as one of them.
Yardbarker

Man United rule out signing winger as Ten Hag turns attention to 19-year-old

United, now managed by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, have been linked with Antony for several weeks. Following Mason Greenwood’s continued suspension, ten Hag is short of experienced right-sided attacking options and unless a fresh face can be signed, there will probably be concerns heading into the new 2022-23 season.
