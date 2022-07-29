Winter Has Arrived on ‘Alone.’ It’s Time to See What These Contestants Are Made Of.

Adopting a dog is a big commitment. But that commitment also comes with big rewards, especially when you find a dog who is not only an amazing companion, but also the perfect adventure buddy. We caught up with four dog-human packs that have formed special bonds over spending time recreating outside. From trail running and mountain biking to paddle boarding and climbing, these dogs don’t miss a beat when it comes to outdoor activities with their humans.

