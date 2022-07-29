Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Reaches $2.37 Billion Agreement with Former Opioid Maker Allergan

www.rcreader.com
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Announces Formation of a Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
DES MOINES, IOWA (August 2, 2022) — Attorney General Tom Miller today announced that Iowa is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of fifty attorneys-general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Central College Awarded IDEAS Grant to Build Study-Abroad Capacity
PELLA, IOWA (August 2, 2022) — Central College has been awarded a $35,000 grant from the US Department of State's Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for US Students (IDEAS) Program. Central is one of 44 colleges and universities across the United States and the only college in Iowa to...
