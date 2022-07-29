Local Students Make Carthage College Dean's List for Spring 2022

www.rcreader.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great burger places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 yearsKristen WaltersIllinois State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their homeThe LanternHighland Park, IL
My Brother is a Survivor of The Highland Park 4th of July ShootingJordan MendiolaHighland Park, IL
rcreader.com
With Monmouth College School Year Set to Begin, Rebranded “Highlander Hub” Space Will Serve Students
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — A project that started with Monmouth College's chaplain office prior to the pandemic is now in the capable hands of the school's Stockdale Fellows leadership program. Located on the lower level of the Stockdale Center — the College's student center — the rebranded...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |
For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
rcreader.com
Fairmount Block Party at Davenport Public Library, Fairmount
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 2, 2022) — The Davenport Public Library will be hosting their 4th Annual Block Party on Saturday, August 13, Fairmount, 11AM. The Fairmount Library would like to invite you to our fourth-annual block party. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with local organizations, learn about library services, and socialize with your neighbors. We will have children's activities, raffles, and free lunch while supplies last.
rcreader.com
Monmouth College's Class of 2021 had 98% Outcomes Rate in Jobs or Grad School
Kensey Arlt was one of the members of the Monmouth College Class of 2021 who took time out on their graduation day to write down their "first destination" after Monmouth. Arlt had a job secured in professional soccer, and she has since stepped up to the big leagues in that sport, working for DC United in Major League Soccer.
rcreader.com
Storytime with WQPT at the Davenport Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — WQPT will be taking over Storytime on Tuesday, August 9, Eastern, 10AM. Join us at Eastern as WQPT takes over this week's storytime! The theme is Summer of Possibilities!. Children will hear a story and participate in a hands-on activity. Each child will...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time
Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
rcreader.com
“Ride the Cyclone,” August 11 through 20
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. Lauded by the New York Times as a "delightfully weird and just plain delightful show" that "will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies," Ride the Cyclone makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre August 11 through 20, with the Times going on the praise the show's "engaging and varied score" and "supremely witty book."
rcreader.com
2022 Great River Tug Fest, August 11 through 13
From August 11 through 13, an eagerly awaited summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron Levees, as the 2022 Great River Tug Fest delivers outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
100fmrockford.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette Dentistry student killed in Marquette Interchange crash
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old man was struck and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th Street on I-94 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31. Marquette University President Dr. Michael R. Lovell said in a letter to students the victim is Payton Claybaugh, "a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D1 student in our School of Dentistry."
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair hidden gems
MILWAUKEE - If you've gone to the Wisconsin State Fair, you likely know the staples: Cream puffs, the Giant Slide, and the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. But what about some of the fair's hidden gems? Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of those secret spots.
rcreader.com
Premiere “Ride the Cyclone” at The Black Box Theatre
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — “Ride the Cyclone” is here. The area premiere of the quirky musical takes a bow on August 11 at the downtown Moline theatre. “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller-coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”
rcreader.com
Corridor Business Journal Announces 2022 Coolest Places to Work
NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — The Corridor Business Journal announces its 2022 Coolest Places to Work. These 24 companies, honored for creating engaging and rewarding work environments, will be recognized at an Aug. 31 awards banquet and featured in the Sept. 12 issue of the weekly Corridor Business Journal.
CBS 58
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock lays groundwork for Wisconsin casino-resort
Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased 60-acres of land for $15 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to develop a casino-resort with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The Village of Bristol, which owned the land, approved the deal July 19. The land deal is an initial step in a renewed effort...
