Kenosha, WI

Local Students Make Carthage College Dean's List for Spring 2022

By Traci Parker
 4 days ago
Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |

For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
TWIN LAKES, WI
Fairmount Block Party at Davenport Public Library, Fairmount

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 2, 2022) — The Davenport Public Library will be hosting their 4th Annual Block Party on Saturday, August 13, Fairmount, 11AM. The Fairmount Library would like to invite you to our fourth-annual block party. This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with local organizations, learn about library services, and socialize with your neighbors. We will have children's activities, raffles, and free lunch while supplies last.
DAVENPORT, IA
Monmouth College's Class of 2021 had 98% Outcomes Rate in Jobs or Grad School

Kensey Arlt was one of the members of the Monmouth College Class of 2021 who took time out on their graduation day to write down their "first destination" after Monmouth. Arlt had a job secured in professional soccer, and she has since stepped up to the big leagues in that sport, working for DC United in Major League Soccer.
MONMOUTH, IL
Storytime with WQPT at the Davenport Library

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — WQPT will be taking over Storytime on Tuesday, August 9, Eastern, 10AM. Join us at Eastern as WQPT takes over this week's storytime! The theme is Summer of Possibilities!. Children will hear a story and participate in a hands-on activity. Each child will...
DAVENPORT, IA
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time

Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
MILWAUKEE, WI
“Ride the Cyclone,” August 11 through 20

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. Lauded by the New York Times as a "delightfully weird and just plain delightful show" that "will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies," Ride the Cyclone makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre August 11 through 20, with the Times going on the praise the show's "engaging and varied score" and "supremely witty book."
2022 Great River Tug Fest, August 11 through 13

From August 11 through 13, an eagerly awaited summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron Levees, as the 2022 Great River Tug Fest delivers outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
PORT BYRON, IL
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Marquette Dentistry student killed in Marquette Interchange crash

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old man was struck and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th Street on I-94 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31. Marquette University President Dr. Michael R. Lovell said in a letter to students the victim is Payton Claybaugh, "a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D1 student in our School of Dentistry."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Wisconsin State Fair hidden gems

MILWAUKEE - If you've gone to the Wisconsin State Fair, you likely know the staples: Cream puffs, the Giant Slide, and the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. But what about some of the fair's hidden gems? Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of those secret spots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Premiere “Ride the Cyclone” at The Black Box Theatre

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — “Ride the Cyclone” is here. The area premiere of the quirky musical takes a bow on August 11 at the downtown Moline theatre. “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller-coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”
MOLINE, IL
Corridor Business Journal Announces 2022 Coolest Places to Work

NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — The Corridor Business Journal announces its 2022 Coolest Places to Work. These 24 companies, honored for creating engaging and rewarding work environments, will be recognized at an Aug. 31 awards banquet and featured in the Sept. 12 issue of the weekly Corridor Business Journal.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
HAZARD, KY
Hard Rock lays groundwork for Wisconsin casino-resort

Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased 60-acres of land for $15 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to develop a casino-resort with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The Village of Bristol, which owned the land, approved the deal July 19. The land deal is an initial step in a renewed effort...

