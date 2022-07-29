Local Students Among Coe College's Spring 2022 Dean's List

I begin with a confession. In all my years of association with Genesius Guild, Rock Island's own free-Shakespeare-in-the-park-with-classical-Greek-thrown-in-plus-occasional-ballet institution, I have never seen any of their traditional season-ending adaptations of Aristophanes' comedy The Frogs, oft written by Guild founder Don Wooten. They weren't deliberate, but rather weather-dependent choices, as I am a delicate flower who avoids imperfect conditions. Now, as an enlisted comrade-in-arms in the Reader-reviewer army, I was glad to accept this assignment for Saturday's opening night. I usually see old friends there – uh, long-time friends – and this offering was also co-written and -directed by that wonderful duo of T Green and Calvin Vo.

