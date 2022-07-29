Local Students Among Coe College's Spring 2022 Dean's List

www.rcreader.com
rcreader.com
With Monmouth College School Year Set to Begin, Rebranded “Highlander Hub” Space Will Serve Students
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — A project that started with Monmouth College's chaplain office prior to the pandemic is now in the capable hands of the school's Stockdale Fellows leadership program. Located on the lower level of the Stockdale Center — the College's student center — the rebranded...
rcreader.com
Monmouth College's Class of 2021 had 98% Outcomes Rate in Jobs or Grad School
Kensey Arlt was one of the members of the Monmouth College Class of 2021 who took time out on their graduation day to write down their "first destination" after Monmouth. Arlt had a job secured in professional soccer, and she has since stepped up to the big leagues in that sport, working for DC United in Major League Soccer.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine’s public library has a new director
The Musser Public Library in Muscatine now has a new director. The Board of Trustees named Robert A. Fiedler III as Library Director during its July 27 board meeting. Fiedler has served as the interim director since Pam Collins stepped down from that position on June 30, according to a Monday library release.
geneseorepublic.com
Softball Coach named for Geneseo Middle School - who is she?
When Jennifer Johnson came to teach in Geneseo 2004, she said she was “shocked” that there wasn’t an IESA (Illinois Education School Association) sports. That is no longer the situation for Geneseo Middle School. In addition to numerous other offerings, softball is now offered as a fall sport for GMS girls.
UNI Swimmer’s Funeral and Visitation Scheduled This Week
Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
rcreader.com
Storytime with WQPT at the Davenport Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — WQPT will be taking over Storytime on Tuesday, August 9, Eastern, 10AM. Join us at Eastern as WQPT takes over this week's storytime! The theme is Summer of Possibilities!. Children will hear a story and participate in a hands-on activity. Each child will...
rcreader.com
Corridor Business Journal Announces 2022 Coolest Places to Work
NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — The Corridor Business Journal announces its 2022 Coolest Places to Work. These 24 companies, honored for creating engaging and rewarding work environments, will be recognized at an Aug. 31 awards banquet and featured in the Sept. 12 issue of the weekly Corridor Business Journal.
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
rcreader.com
QCSportsNet To Host Play-by-Play Workshop Sunday, August 5
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ provider of live high-school sports play-by-play and Quad City Storm professional hockey, will host a Play-by-Play Workshop this Sunday, August 7, 12-4PM, at Rooster’s Sports Bar and Grill, 2130 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. “The workshop is...
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
rcreader.com
“Ride the Cyclone,” August 11 through 20
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. Lauded by the New York Times as a "delightfully weird and just plain delightful show" that "will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies," Ride the Cyclone makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre August 11 through 20, with the Times going on the praise the show's "engaging and varied score" and "supremely witty book."
KWQC
New Christian music festival coming to Clinton Aug. 20-21
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A new two-day Christian music festival is coming to Clinton this summer. John Dail, Christian music promoter and organizer for Kingdom Bound Music Festival, discusses the big event set for Aug. 20-21 from 4-10 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell which is located behind the stadium for the Clinton LumberKings.
rcreader.com
2022 Great River Tug Fest, August 11 through 13
From August 11 through 13, an eagerly awaited summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron Levees, as the 2022 Great River Tug Fest delivers outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
ourquadcities.com
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in Bettendorf
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize. The Iowa tickets matched the winning numbers in different ways, with one of them winning a $2 million prize and the other four winning prizes of $10,000 each.
rcreader.com
Do or Dionysus: Genesius Guild's “The Frogs,” at Lincoln Park through August 7
I begin with a confession. In all my years of association with Genesius Guild, Rock Island's own free-Shakespeare-in-the-park-with-classical-Greek-thrown-in-plus-occasional-ballet institution, I have never seen any of their traditional season-ending adaptations of Aristophanes' comedy The Frogs, oft written by Guild founder Don Wooten. They weren't deliberate, but rather weather-dependent choices, as I am a delicate flower who avoids imperfect conditions. Now, as an enlisted comrade-in-arms in the Reader-reviewer army, I was glad to accept this assignment for Saturday's opening night. I usually see old friends there – uh, long-time friends – and this offering was also co-written and -directed by that wonderful duo of T Green and Calvin Vo.
977wmoi.com
City of Monmouth to Discuss Ordinance on Regulation of Golf Carts at Monday Night’s Meeting
ORDINANCE NO. 22-020 AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE OPERATION OF CERTAIN. GOLF CARTS, LOW SPEED VEHICLES AND OTHER NON-HIGHWAY VEHICLES. WHEREAS, the City of Monmouth is a home rule municipality as described in. Section 6(a), Article VII of the 1970 Constitution of the State of Illinois; and. WHEREAS, the City of...
syncopatedtimes.com
Iowa Bandleader Kenny Paulsen has died
Davenport Iowa based bandleader Kenneth R. “Kenny” Paulsen passed away on July 10th, he was 82. He had a career in law enforcement, working for the Davenport Police Department and serving two terms as Scott County Sherriff. He also owned a pup that over the years went by several names, most recently the Firehouse Bar and Grill. In 1966 he started a polka band with his father, Arnold, called Paulsen’s Dutchmen.
superhits1027.com
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
