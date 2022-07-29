www.republicaneagle.com
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Name calling is bullying
I'm blessed and proud to live here, and I thank God often for this place. I was shaken from my happy little rural reflections after the disturbing election process of 2020 and realized I needed to take personal responsibility for my own citizenship. I heard about a grassroots conservative group...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Career of public service
We are writing in strong support of Ralph Rauterkus for Red Wing City Council. Ralph is a serious person who has already demonstrated his many talents throughout his long career of public service to the city of Red Wing. He has served on the Red Wing Port Authority and City...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: ‘Community in my blood’
The first time I met Jesse Johnson and his wonderful family was in 2017 at a military ceremony in Cannon Falls when he was promoted to lieutenant colonel for the U.S. Army. I was so impressed with his humility, his record of accomplishments, and his unwavering commitment to serve our country – and all of the sacrifices it takes to do that.
A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature
While advocating for the creation of a local human rights commission last summer, Brion Curran shared her concerns about being visibly gay with government leaders in Vadnais Heights. “I was afraid to hang a pride flag at my house,” Curran said. “I thought in my community that wouldn’t be well received, and I could be […] The post A record number of out LGBT candidates are running for Minnesota’s Legislature appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
50 seasonal workers hired for summer
During the summers in Red Wing, it is common to see Public Works workers around town taking care of the parks and the flower baskets that line the streets downtown. Seasonal summer employees help keep the city clean and welcoming. Each year public works hires around 40 employees to upkeep the many parks.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Local library events Aug. 3-9
Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. Aug. 3. Summer Library...
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
tptoriginals.org
BLCK Press Challenges Local Media Narratives
Independent journalist Georgia Fort started BLCK Press a few months after the murder of George Floyd. "I love telling stories, it's my passion, my purpose. As a Black woman, as a biracial woman, it was difficult to do that in an impactful way working for mainstream media," Fort says. After...
Hastings Star Gazette
Craig picks up local law enforcement endorsements
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) has received key endorsements from prominent local law enforcement leaders, most notably former Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer and Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie. In his endorsement on Friday, Schafer commended Craig for her willingness to work across the aisle and for taking hardline approaches to...
fox9.com
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
visitshakopee.org
Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
stcroix360.com
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
point2homes.com
5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11
Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Why are millennials and Gen Z shying away from religion? Twin Cities faith leaders weigh in
It's now almost as likely for millennials to be religious “nones” than it is to be Christian, the Pew Research Center reported. The way religion is practiced is constantly evolving, but maybe not the way most people would expect. According to the Pew Research Center, younger generations, namely...
redlakenationnews.com
Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff's reports
Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Police received a report on Tuesday, July 19, that a bicycle was stolen on the 1200 block of 6th Street North. Property damage. A report was made on Sunday, July 24, that bleachers and portable restrooms...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Artists open studios to visitors
Artists across Red Wing welcomed the community into their homes and studios to showcase their work and highlight their inspiration. “There is such a good range of different kinds of art showcased at the tour,” painter Lindsey Cherek said. She sat in her studio at the beginning of the...
