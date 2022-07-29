www.monticellolive.com
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
KATV
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
Dallas Co. appoints interim sheriff
An interim sheriff has been appointed in Dallas County after the sheriff resigned.
Pine Bluff fire death found to be homicide
A Pine Bluff police investigation is underway after a Tuesday fire death is ruled a homicide.
Rison man killed after train hits vehicle
A man is dead after a collision involving a train in Rison.
searktoday.com
Man dies when train hits vehicle
A Cleveland County man died Friday when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train. Jay Warner, 37, of Rison, was driving a 2017 Nissan south on Main Street in Rison and entering a rail crossing where the Nissan was hit by an oncoming westbound train. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the crossing, according to a preliminary report by State Police.
salineriverchronicle.com
Two-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claims Hampton man’s life
Saturday afternoon a Hampton man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 278 in Calhoun County. At approximately 1:56 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, James Butcher, Jr., 31 of Hampton, was traveling east on US Highway 278 near Calhoun County Road 7 when he crossed the center line. The rear driver’s side of Butcher’s vehicle was hit by a 2016 Chevy. Butcher was the lone fatality in the wreck.
Arkansas County deputies investigating Wednesday child death
An investigation is underway into the death of a 3-year-old boy in Arkansas County.
magnoliareporter.com
Tucker inmate from Saline County takes own life
An inmate from Saline County apparently committed suicide on Thursday at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Staff observed Jason Lee Taylor unresponsive in a locked single-man cell. Taylor was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an...
