A Cleveland County man died Friday when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train. Jay Warner, 37, of Rison, was driving a 2017 Nissan south on Main Street in Rison and entering a rail crossing where the Nissan was hit by an oncoming westbound train. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the crossing, according to a preliminary report by State Police.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO