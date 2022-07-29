ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Man dies when train hits vehicle

A Cleveland County man died Friday when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train. Jay Warner, 37, of Rison, was driving a 2017 Nissan south on Main Street in Rison and entering a rail crossing where the Nissan was hit by an oncoming westbound train. The vehicle came to rest on the north side of the crossing, according to a preliminary report by State Police.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
Two-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claims Hampton man’s life

Saturday afternoon a Hampton man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 278 in Calhoun County. At approximately 1:56 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, James Butcher, Jr., 31 of Hampton, was traveling east on US Highway 278 near Calhoun County Road 7 when he crossed the center line. The rear driver’s side of Butcher’s vehicle was hit by a 2016 Chevy. Butcher was the lone fatality in the wreck.
Tucker inmate from Saline County takes own life

An inmate from Saline County apparently committed suicide on Thursday at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Staff observed Jason Lee Taylor unresponsive in a locked single-man cell. Taylor was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an...
