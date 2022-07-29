Uvalde survivors face bureaucracy and confusion as they struggle to stay afloat financially

www.houstonpublicmedia.org
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Thanks Bo Jackson Who Donated to the Uvalde FuneralsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Together We Rise Fund: Where’s the money?
UVALDE – “What’s happened to that money that the families need now?” Elaine Castro said at the last Uvalde City Council meeting. ”Where’s all of the funds for these families?” Daniel Reyes added at the same meeting. There’s confusion in Uvalde and here in...
KSAT, other media organizations sue Texas DPS for Uvalde school massacre records
AUSTIN – KSAT 12 and more than a dozen media organizations on Monday filed a lawsuit in state district court in Austin asking a judge to order the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to release records regarding the law enforcement response to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."
Beto O'rourke and Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. " Our kids are going back to school and Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep them safe. It's time to change our governor." Beto O'Rourke.
One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio hospital
The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde has been released from the hospital. 10-year-old Maya Zamora was shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who chanted her name.
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
Annie Robb's violin and music composition written by her brother, Robert, are on display at the Uvalde Grand Opera House. The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it's not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school's namesake.
Tejano stars support free Back To School event to benefit Uvalde on Aug. 14
Several Tejano stars will donate their time to support a free Uvalde’s Day Back To School event for the community of Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Jaime DeAnda, Sunny Sauceda, Mike and The Iconiczz, The Homeboyz, Gabriella Martinez, Alize Nino, and Stephie Mtz, are scheduled to perform at the event which includes family entertainment, food, bounce houses, snow cones, raffles, and free haircuts.
Why Uvalde’s sheriff did not know about school shooter’s guns
Information revealed in the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee report suggests the Uvalde County sheriff, Ruben Nolasco, would have been notified prior to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde if the the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers had purchased pistols instead of rifles.
Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement
UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
Rep. Al Green calls on Gov. Abbott to reveal who gave him misleading info about Uvalde shooting
HOUSTON — A Democratic congressman from Houston is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to name the people who misled him into giving false information on the day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Rep. Al Green said that not revealing those names is a "cover-up."
‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos
Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
