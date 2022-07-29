ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde survivors face bureaucracy and confusion as they struggle to stay afloat financially

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, The Texas Newsroom
houstonpublicmedia.org
 4 days ago
KSAT 12

Uvalde Together We Rise Fund: Where’s the money?

UVALDE – “What’s happened to that money that the families need now?” Elaine Castro said at the last Uvalde City Council meeting. ”Where’s all of the funds for these families?” Daniel Reyes added at the same meeting. There’s confusion in Uvalde and here in...
tpr.org

One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio hospital

The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde has been released from the hospital. 10-year-old Maya Zamora was shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who chanted her name.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
tpr.org

Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down

Annie Robb's violin and music composition written by her brother, Robert, are on display at the Uvalde Grand Opera House. The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it's not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school's namesake.
tejanonation.net

Tejano stars support free Back To School event to benefit Uvalde on Aug. 14

Several Tejano stars will donate their time to support a free Uvalde’s Day Back To School event for the community of Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Jaime DeAnda, Sunny Sauceda, Mike and The Iconiczz, The Homeboyz, Gabriella Martinez, Alize Nino, and Stephie Mtz, are scheduled to perform at the event which includes family entertainment, food, bounce houses, snow cones, raffles, and free haircuts.
KXAN

Why Uvalde’s sheriff did not know about school shooter’s guns

Information revealed in the Texas House of Representatives Investigative Committee report suggests the Uvalde County sheriff, Ruben Nolasco, would have been notified prior to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde if the the 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers had purchased pistols instead of rifles.
KHOU

Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement

UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos

Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
