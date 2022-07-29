Uvalde survivors face bureaucracy and confusion as they struggle to stay afloat financially

Annie Robb's violin and music composition written by her brother, Robert, are on display at the Uvalde Grand Opera House. The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it's not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school's namesake.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO