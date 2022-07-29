ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Local Students Named to Dean's List at Bethel University

 4 days ago
Monmouth College's Class of 2021 had 98% Outcomes Rate in Jobs or Grad School

Kensey Arlt was one of the members of the Monmouth College Class of 2021 who took time out on their graduation day to write down their "first destination" after Monmouth. Arlt had a job secured in professional soccer, and she has since stepped up to the big leagues in that sport, working for DC United in Major League Soccer.
MONMOUTH, IL
rcreader.com

Central College Awarded IDEAS Grant to Build Study-Abroad Capacity

PELLA, IOWA (August 2, 2022) — Central College has been awarded a $35,000 grant from the US Department of State's Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for US Students (IDEAS) Program. Central is one of 44 colleges and universities across the United States and the only college in Iowa to...
AM 1390 KRFO

Cheers! This Small Town Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By You Betcha!

If you are a fan of the social media entertainment group at You Betcha, you know that they have been scouring the Midwest for some of the best small-town bars. One small town bar to be featured, yesterday actually, is the Sportsman's Bar in Clitherall, located in Otter Tail County. The gang over at YB! went absolutely 'nuts' for the bar and their annual testicle festival.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Aug 1, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked ATV riders in the Beltrami Island State Forest and checked boaters on Lake of the Woods. Violations for the week included possession of an overlimit of walleyes, jet skis operating at above-wakeless speeds too close to shore, jumping wakes, operating late, and allowing a 10-year-old to operate.
MINNESOTA STATE
rcreader.com

Storytime with WQPT at the Davenport Library

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — WQPT will be taking over Storytime on Tuesday, August 9, Eastern, 10AM. Join us at Eastern as WQPT takes over this week's storytime! The theme is Summer of Possibilities!. Children will hear a story and participate in a hands-on activity. Each child will...
DAVENPORT, IA
visitshakopee.org

Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
rcreader.com

Corridor Business Journal Announces 2022 Coolest Places to Work

NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — The Corridor Business Journal announces its 2022 Coolest Places to Work. These 24 companies, honored for creating engaging and rewarding work environments, will be recognized at an Aug. 31 awards banquet and featured in the Sept. 12 issue of the weekly Corridor Business Journal.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota Primary Voting Information

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KEY 2022 ELECTION DATES IN MINNESOTA. Aug. 8: Last day for in-person early voting for primary. Sept. 23: Early voting begins for general election. Nov. 7: Last day for in-person early voting. Nov. 8: Election day. WHO CAN VOTE IN MINNESOTA?. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
rcreader.com

QCSportsNet To Host Play-by-Play Workshop Sunday, August 5

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities’ provider of live high-school sports play-by-play and Quad City Storm professional hockey, will host a Play-by-Play Workshop this Sunday, August 7, 12-4PM, at Rooster’s Sports Bar and Grill, 2130 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. “The workshop is...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
rcreader.com

“Ride the Cyclone,” August 11 through 20

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. Lauded by the New York Times as a "delightfully weird and just plain delightful show" that "will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies," Ride the Cyclone makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre August 11 through 20, with the Times going on the praise the show's "engaging and varied score" and "supremely witty book."
minnesotamonthly.com

Best Bets: Aug. 1-7

When: Aug. 5-7 Where: Intersection of West Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue. This popular juried fine arts festivals is one of the best in the Midwest featuring booths of artists, food, and live entertainment. Broadway Musical. What: “Wicked”. When: Through Aug. 28. Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rcreader.com

2022 Great River Tug Fest, August 11 through 13

From August 11 through 13, an eagerly awaited summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron Levees, as the 2022 Great River Tug Fest delivers outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
PORT BYRON, IL
rcreader.com

Premiere “Ride the Cyclone” at The Black Box Theatre

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 2, 2022) — “Ride the Cyclone” is here. The area premiere of the quirky musical takes a bow on August 11 at the downtown Moline theatre. “In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller-coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.”
MOLINE, IL
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Nature Flourishes at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota

Exploring a Wonderland of Rock Formations and Reflecting Pools at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in St. Cloud, Minnesota. St. Cloud, Minnesota bears the nickname 'Granite City' as an homage to a long history tied with granite quarries. Today, the rehabilitation of 20 former granite quarries crafts a fascinating and beautiful nature preserve for all to enjoy at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. During our visit, we savored a summer morning exploring the 684-acre preserve.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

