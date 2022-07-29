ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Recent UCF Graduates Have Accepted Tenure-track Positions at Top Universities

 4 days ago
Knights Do That Podcast: Season 3 Launches with a New Host

Season 3 of Knights Do That, UCF’s official podcast, returns with a new host — James Evans. Evans is a first-generation student and member of the Burnett Honors College. He is a junior majoring in accounting and minoring in computer science.  He is a former LEAD Scholar, orientation leader and resident assistant. Evans has also served within Student Government as a senator, fiscal committee chair, and Safety & Transportation coordinator. He currently serves as a member of the President’s Leadership Council.
ORLANDO, FL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Is UCF College Football’s Biggest Sleeping Giant?

One could argue that UCF isn’t a program on the rise because it’s already there. The Knights (formerly known as the Golden Knights) came to FBS status back in 1996. After about ten years of lackluster seasons the program found their first success at the FBS level under head coach George O’Leary.
orlandomagazine.com

Best of ORL 2022: Food & Drink

This local taproom sits in the heart of the Hourglass District where customers enjoy yoga on the patio while sampling their wide selection of delicious drinks. What started with a love of craft beer and a small location in Longwood, Florida that comfortably sat approximately five people has grown into a 250-room taproom in Longwood and multiple locations in the Orlando area. We’re talking to Chauncey Felele, Taproom Manager at Hourglass Brewery, which has been voted Best Brewery in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

New restaurant coming to Apopka

Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Apopka this fall, located at 502 S. Hunt Club Blvd. The restaurant will be the first for franchise partners, and Orlando residents, Geoff Giordano and Kate Rozen. They plan to open two more restaurants in Orlando, with their second location coming to the new area of O-Town West on Daryl Carter Parkway.
APOPKA, FL
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Enrollment Deadline Rapidly Approaching

With the start of the 2022-23 school year almost here, those interested in registering their children in Orange County Public Schools should act now. The registration deadline is Wednesday, August 3rd, to be guaranteed a spot in a classroom in time for meet the teacher and first-day scheduling. Families that...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever

Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
MIAMI, FL
theosceola.com

The Osceola is joining the Rivals network

The Osceola staff is honored to have been invited to join the Rivals Network and we accepted their offer because we believe the partnership will enable us to provide our loyal readers the best user experience, platform, and source of information. The partnership has also enabled us to increase our staff which will allow us additional writing and podcasting talent.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

5 new schools to open in Orange County this month

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in August: Events and More!

OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT. There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. With summer wrapping up soon it is time to make those weekend getaway plans, spend time cooling off in natural springs near Orlando, or head to a nearby beach.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center

Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
westorlandonews.com

Hindus Seek Diwali Holiday in Orange County Schools

Hindus are urging all public, private, charter, and parochial schools in Orange County to close on their most popular festival Diwali. The holiday falls on October 24th this year. Hindu statesman Rajan Zed issued a statement saying that it was simply not fair with Hindu pupils in Orange County schools...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

