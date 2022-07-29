Utility Construction Closing Hoover Road in Eloise for Two Months

Bartow, Fla. (August 1, 2022) — In the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 3, Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) will test 11.4 miles of its natural gas pipeline from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road at Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of the State Road 60 at West Lake Wales Road intersection in Lake Wales. Pipeline testing will take place from midnight to 4:00 a.m. using pressurized water. If the test does not pass, another night of testing will be necessary.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO