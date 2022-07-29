Utility Construction Closing Hoover Road in Eloise for Two Months

polk-county.net
Bartow, Fla. (August 1, 2022) — In the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 3, Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) will test 11.4 miles of its natural gas pipeline from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road at Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of the State Road 60 at West Lake Wales Road intersection in Lake Wales. Pipeline testing will take place from midnight to 4:00 a.m. using pressurized water. If the test does not pass, another night of testing will be necessary.
August Happenings at the History Center
Bartow, Fla (August 1, 2022) -- Journey into Polk history this month at the Polk County History Center. The following programs and events are open to the public and free of charge:. Aug. 11, 2:30 p.m. – Polk County Historical Commission and Marker Committee Meeting. The Polk County Historical...
