UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management has once again ranked as the premiere hospitality and tourism program in the nation, as rated by the ShanghaiRankings listing of 500 of the world’s top universities. For the third year in a row, the ShanghaiRanking Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2022 ranked Rosen College’s hospitality program No.1 in the nation and among the top five in the world.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO