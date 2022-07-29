Indiana Senate to vote Saturday on abortion ban

985theriver.com
Kamala Harris tells Republicans they 'need to learn how a woman's body works' in Indiana abortion speech - as pro-choice protesters gather outside to oppose bill to ban terminations
Vice President Kamala Harris said that Republicans who are proposing an abortion ban in Indiana 'need to learn how a woman's body works' as the state becomes the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 'Maybe some people need to...
The US vice president called to thank her for raising awareness around abortion. Indiana's AG is investigating her
It's been nearly a month since an Indiana doctor helped a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim undergo an abortion.The US vice president called to thank her for raising awareness while Indiana's attorney general opened an investigation into whether she potentially violated reporting and privacy laws.
After abortion ruling, WVa could become 1st to pass new bill
A bill banning abortions except in case of rape or incest is up for a final vote Friday in West Virginia's Senate, which could make the state the first to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last month removing its protected status as a constitutional right.Several Republican-led states had “trigger” abortion bans in place in advance of the court ruling, but West Virginia lawmakers are taking action because of legal uncertainty over whether a ban from the 1800s that was upended by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision could be enforced now.As...
Lying About Rape Dangerous Under Abortion Ban Passed by Indiana Senate
The bill would allow anyone who lies about rape to receive an abortion to face criminal prosecution.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate,...
Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her
The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
Man Charged With Raping Ohio 10-Year-Old Who Had To Travel To Indiana For Abortion
An Ohio man has been charged with raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl who had to travel to Indiana seek an abortion after Roe v Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court last month. Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested in Columbus on Tuesday after allegedly confessing to twice sexually assaulting...
Senate Amends and Passes Abortion Bill
The Senate amended and passed House Bill 302 on Friday evening, legislation that encompasses a range of abortion policies, and would eliminate any period after conception for an abortion. The most significant change from the House version is a Senate amendment that eliminates criminal penalties of three to 10 years...
Indiana AG's investigation into Dr. Caitlin Bernard involves consumer complaints from people who never interacted with the doctor, her attorney says
The Indiana attorney general's investigation into an Ob-Gyn who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl includes six consumer complaints from people who never interacted or communicated with the doctor, her attorney says.
Indiana House GOP facing debate on abortion ban exceptions
Republicans who dominate Indiana’s Legislature remain divided over how tight they should make a proposed ban on nearly all abortions as debate on the bill shifted Monday to the state House following the Senate’s narrow weekend approval of the proposal.Significant disagreement included whether exceptions to the ban should be a llowed for rape and incest victims, while a prominent House conservative said he believed the version approved by the Senate wouldn’t prohibit as many abortions as claimed by its sponsor.A House committee is scheduled on Tuesday to hear public testimony on the proposal and possibly debate changes to it...
Appeals court reinstates Kentucky's near-total abortion ban
A Kentucky appeals court has reinstated a near-total abortion ban that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ruling means most abortions are illegal in the state, for now. Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the court for an emergency stay, which blocked a lower court's...
