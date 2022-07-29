Here's what the iPhone 14's always-on display will look like: Report

www.zdnet.com
Related
ZDNet
How to adjust the Android display size for easier reading
I'm no spring chicken. Nor am I at Death's door ready to deliver the Grim Reaper, my soul, on a pineapple pizza. Even still, my eyes aren't quite what they used to be, and without my glasses, well, unless the letters on a display are excessively large, I'm not going to be able to make them out. Anyone with this problem understands the struggle of reading the small displays on a phone. Without ocular assistants, it's just not going to happen.
ZDNet
Be careful what you download: 17 password-stealing Android apps removed from Google Play
Seventeen malicious apps designed to infect Google Android users with banking malware have been removed from the Play Store. The malware campaign has been detailed by cybersecurity researchers at Trend Micro who've dubbed it DawDropper and say it delivers four types of banking trojan – TeaBot, Octo, Hydra and Ermac – in what's described as a dropper-as-a-service (DaaS) attack because the payload is only dropped after the app has been downloaded.
ZDNet
Samsung launches Self-Repair program, so you can fix your broken screen at will
Earlier this year, Samsung announced its partnership with Right to Repair advocate iFixit to provide Galaxy customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and guides. This meant that anyone anywhere could buy the same displays, batteries, and other Samsung components to repair their phones and tablets at will. Today, Samsung...
ZDNet
Blackview Tab 12: You can buy 4 of these impressive Android tablets for the price of the iPad Air
OK, let me level with you. Android tablets had completely fallen off my radar over the past few years, so much so that I'd honestly forgotten that they existed. Such is the power of Apple's iPad marketing machine. But they do exist. And they can be really good. Take the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Insta360 Link review: This new 4K webcam means business
We're currently living in the golden age of webcams. As business professionals, educators, and consumers alike take to videoconferencing for their collaborative needs, webcams have become sharper, clearer, and more functional than ever to meet the demand. Insta360 is best known for making 360-degree, pocket-friendly action cameras -- in case...
ZDNet
Motorola Edge 30, hands on: A very thin mid-range phone with a 144Hz AMOLED screen
Costing £379.99 in the UK, Motorola's Edge 30 is an affordable mid-range phone, although some trade-offs have been made to achieve this price point. As far as looks go, the Moto Edge 30 punches above its weight. It's available in just one colour, which Motorola calls Meteor Grey, although it's actually rather bluish in tone. The back is plastic rather than glass, but it still tends to pick up finger marks.
ZDNet
Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 win out - but smartphone market slides overall
Global smartphone shipments in Q2 2022 were at the lowest point since the pandemic struck in 2020, with 287 million units shipping in the quarter. According to new figures by Canalys, Samsung shipped 6% more smartphones than it did the same quarter a year ago, but it shipped 16% fewer smartphones than it did last quarter. Still, with 61.8 million smartphones shipped, it was the lead vendor this quarter with a 21% share, ahead of Apple, which shipped 48.5 million iPhones and had a 17% market share.
ZDNet
Feren OS is a Linux distribution that is as lovely as it is easy to use
Linux is many things to many people. For me, it's served just about every purpose that an operating system is capable of. I've used it on desktops, servers, phones, tablets, the cloud, and countless embedded systems. But the most widely-used purpose for me is as a desktop operating system. Linux...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
How to recover deleted files in Windows 10 or 11
You're having trouble finding a certain file on your Windows PC and you have a hunch you may have deleted it. We've all been there. But rather than moan and curse, you can try to recover it. Assuming you've already scoured the Recycle Bin and have come up empty, that's when it's time to turn to a good recovery tool.
ZDNet
Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds, hands on: Impressive but pricey
Logitech has added a pricey but feature-rich set of wireless earbuds into a well-populated market with its $299/£299 Zone True Wireless earbuds. This versatile solution includes dedicated support for Microsoft Teams along with remote deployment and management. Let's start with design and fit. There are two colours – black...
ZDNet
Samsung's smartphone 'Repair Mode' will stop nosy technicians looking at your photos
Samsung has created a new mode for Galaxy smartphones that should prevent phone repair technicians from accessing customers' private data during repairs. Samsung announced the new Repair Mode on its Korean press release page, which was spotted by SamMobile. This is a potentially very useful privacy feature for those times...
ZDNet
How to add an email signature in Outlook
When sending an email to a new recipient, higher-up boss, or hopeful employer, we often stress over the content of the email. After you've crafted your undoubtedly spotless message, however, it's good practice to leave a signature that reminds the recipient of who you are, what you do, and how to get in contact.
ZDNet
Linus Torvalds says he's been waiting a 'loong time' for this Linux laptop option
Linus Torvalds has announced Linux 5.19, and this time released a version of Linux from an Arm-based Apple MacBook running Asahi Linux. Torvalds says Linux 5.19 contains "nothing really interesting" and a "lot of random stuff". The most interesting thing about the release, according to Torvalds, is the fact he...
ZDNet
Replace phone stand, chargers, and cables with a wireless docking station for $36
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether you're a digital nomad with limited space in your bags or working from home with limited space on your desk, one thing is certain; there is no longer any need to put up with the annoying clutter of charging cables. Now you can enjoy the convenience of wirelessly charging three devices simultaneously with the Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station.
ZDNet
Stream and save $50 with Apple TV 4K
Those that love the Apple ecosystem and want to expand it to include their streaming can partake in a great Apple deal right now, especially if you're still working on collecting your back-to-school shopping. The Apple TV 4K streaming kit is 33% off on Amazon, dropping the price by $50 to o $119.
ZDNet
Microsoft's new security tool lets you to see your systems like a hacker would
Microsoft has launched two security services that aim to boost the intelligence capabilities of an organization's security operations center (SOC) rather than solely protect devices. Microsoft has launched Defender Threat Intelligence and Defender External Attack Surface Management (EASM) — two new products that merge technology Microsoft gained after acquiring security...
ZDNet
Want a next-gen set of wheels? Try this auto-balancing hoverboard
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. We're not sure exactly when it happened, but hoverboards have officially gone from a curious toy to a legit mode of transportation. You can see them zooming around the streets of almost any city now, but where did they come from all of a sudden? They've likely gone mainstream for the same reason any tech finally breaks through: The performance has gotten better and the price has gone down. There's no better example of that than the Hover-1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter Ranger, which is now available for less than $130 as a factory remanufacture.
ZDNet
The best Apple student deals for back-to-school
For students and instructors alike, Apple products can help a student thrive in the classroom, but with prices running high -- and with Apple notorious for rarely hosting sales -- it can be hard to find a good deal. However, now is the time when Apple slashes prices for students and instructors alike, and you can get some great back-to-school Apple deals specifically for students.
ZDNet
Glorious Panda switch review: A solid budget take on a legendary switch
Panda switches have a lengthy backstory. What started out (like most things in the mechanical keyboard world do) as a DIY, cobbled-together switch was eventually made available via small-batch group buy purveyors and, ultimately, larger manufacturers. Today, those wanting to buy one of the most famous tactile switches of all time have several mass-produced options.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
Comments / 0