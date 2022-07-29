Black Women In Entrepreneurship: Sound Advice From The Front Lines In 2022

www.essence.com
Related
Essence
These Black Women Entrepreneurs Won A Total Of $150,000 In Funding For Their Skincare Businesses From Aveeno At ESSENCE Fest
Aveeno partnered with ESSENCE to award these deserving women, who each appeared at ESSENCE Fest to share their entrepreneurial journeys. The 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture saw skincare giant Aveeno partner with ESSENCE to present the Aveeno SkinHealth Startup Accelerator Showcase Winner’s Circle on the Beauty Carnival stage. The grand-prize winner received $100,000 in funding for her business, while the runner-up received $50,000 in funding for her business.
Essence
As Black Women, Our Brilliance Comes From Our Sisterhood
These four powerful women share why Black sisterhood matters and we are enough. That check-in is sometimes all we need as Black women to get through the day. It’s not often that others genuinely ask us how we’re doing. In fact, the loudest “how are yous” can be the most disingenuous because they’re just empty salutations from people who don’t really know – or care to know – what we experience. Most people are focused on what they can take from us or what we can deliver for them. But that simple sentiment of checking in is what matters in our day – a caring note from a sister who has the best intentions.
Essence
A New Project Inspired By 'Peanuts' Character Franklin Will Support Black Animators
Through Peanuts Worldwide’s "The Armstrong Project," selected HBCU college students will receive $10,000 scholarships to pursue careers in animation. When “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz introduced the first Black “Peanuts” character, Franklin Armstrong in 1968, it gave Black children a chance to see themselves in print. Now, more than fifty years later, Peanuts Worldwide has launched The Armstrong Project to help Black students who want to pursue careers in animation.
Essence
The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion
Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
‘Eureka’ Voice Actress Ruth Righi Loves How The Show ‘Empowers’ Young Girls In STEM
“I think it is incredibly important for young kids to be exposed to role models that make them feel empowered and inspired at a young age.”. Quick trivia: what’s the name of the quirky word you shout when you’ve discovered something new or come up with a fun, innovative idea? Eureka!
Comments / 0