ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Five Haitian Migrants Drown, 68 Rescued Near Puerto Rico

By Safire R. Sostre
Essence
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.essence.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up

California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#The Associated Press#U S Coast Guard#Haitians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Puerto Rico
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Coast Guard intercepts sailboat packed with migrants off Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – A sailboat, tightly packed with 150 to 200 people, ran aground near Boca Chita in Biscayne Bay Thursday morning.  The people aboard are believed to be Haitian migrants.  As rising violence takes its toll back home, Haitian activists say more and more people are making dangerous journeys, trying to get to the US.Crews say there is a perimeter set up miles out into Biscayne Bay as they evaluate and speak with people on board the sailboat. They were given food and water and evaluated.  At least two women, a man and a child were...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy