Five Haitian Migrants Drown, 68 Rescued Near Puerto Rico

Cuban migrants tried to reach Florida using a pedal boat. They’re being sent back
The creativity that goes into making many of the migrant boats that take Cubans on their dangerous journey across the Florida Straits reflects the desperation they feel to leave their homeland for a better life.
Mass drowning horror as young girl among 17 dead after boat capsizes off coast of The Bahamas
AT least 17 people including a child have died after a boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized in rough seas while heading to the US. Rescue teams battled to save those who plunged into the waters off the coast of the Bahamas - and it's feared there may be many still missing.
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
Daily Beast
Bodies of Three Men Who Died Saving Boy in California Delta Finally Turn Up
California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
As Bahamas charges four men in Haitian migrant boat tragedy, family of 1-year-old mourns
The first time her phone rang, Lenise Georges didn’t believe the news. Her sister and 1-year-old niece were dead, the caller, another niece, said, explaining that their boat had capsized off the coast of Nassau and everyone onboard had died.
Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history
Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
Judge orders Mexican cartel to pay billions of dollars for 2019 killings of nine American women and children
A Mexican drug cartel accused in the gruesome killings of nine women and children from an offshoot Mormon community must pay $1.5 billion to the families, a federal judge from North Dakota ruled. The family members of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the Juarez cartel of carrying out the...
Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured
A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Mexican president calls on Biden to 'regularize' migrants in US: 'The way out is through transformation'
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told President Biden on Tuesday that the U.S. should "regularize" migrants living and working in this country, even though he said that conservatives would be "screaming all over the place." Lopez Obrador had been listing off recommendations on the question of immigration and the...
Woman Swallowed by Sinkhole After 'Steaming' Ground Beneath Her Opened Up
A witness said the ground had been steaming for weeks but people continued to go near it.
Daily Beast
Puzzling New Details Emerge in Mystery Deaths of Saudi Sisters Found in Australia
Two Saudi sisters who were found dead in their rented apartment in Sydney, Australia, last month were “scared of something” in the weeks leading up to the grim discovery of their bodies. That’s according to a source cited by the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday, who said the...
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
27 Cuban migrants — including eight children — land in Key West on a wooden boat
Twenty-seven Cuban migrants landed at Higgs Beach in Key West Saturday morning, among them were eight children.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
buzzfeednews.com
Many Of The Immigrants Who Died In The Trailer Of A Big Rig In Texas Were Trying To Make Money To Send Home To Their Impoverished Families
As the names of the 53 immigrants who died in a tractor-trailer last week in Texas have slowly been released, so has a clearer picture of their stories and what led to what appears to be the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history. On Friday, the Bexar County Medical...
Coast Guard intercepts sailboat packed with migrants off Biscayne Bay
MIAMI – A sailboat, tightly packed with 150 to 200 people, ran aground near Boca Chita in Biscayne Bay Thursday morning. The people aboard are believed to be Haitian migrants. As rising violence takes its toll back home, Haitian activists say more and more people are making dangerous journeys, trying to get to the US.Crews say there is a perimeter set up miles out into Biscayne Bay as they evaluate and speak with people on board the sailboat. They were given food and water and evaluated. At least two women, a man and a child were...
Essence
315 Kids, Adults Escape Gang War In Haiti And 17 Haitian Migrants Found Dead Off Bahamas Coast
Classes are out for summer vacation, but since the attacks, many rooms have been converted into dormitories. Three hundred fifteen people have taken refuge in the Saint-Louis de Gonzague school, which is in the Delmas district in Haiti, running rife with gang wars. According to The Washington Post, the shelter...
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
