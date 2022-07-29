ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niN0M_0gxpKVbO00

( WJW ) – The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history now totals an estimated $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15.

$1B Mega Millions jackpot: Surprising things you could buy

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the current one was awarded on Oct. 2018, when a single winner — who purchased the ticket in South Carolina — claimed a $1.537 billion prize.

Despite no one winning the jackpot since April, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets (at all prize levels) sold over the last 29 drawings, including 42 worth $1 million or more. The winning tickets for those million-dollar prizes were sold in 17 states, Mega Millions noted in a press release.

What you could be with Mega Millions jackpot

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15

Mega Millions tickets are $2. Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.100 billion 7/29/2022 ?
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Mega Millions is played in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#3 Il#Ga#7 8 2016#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Montgomery man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Montgomery have arrested a kidnapping suspect after hours of searching. According to the Montgomery Police Department, Saquan Edwards, 30, was wanted on burglary and kidnapping charges of his ex-girlfriend. Edwards and the victim were found in the area of Lagoon Park around 11 a.m. just a few miles away […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning and left one man dead. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers arrived to the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. and discovered a man laying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead after lawn mower collides with car

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A person driving a lawn mower was killed in collision with a car Saturday afternoon in Clanton. According to Clanton Police, the subject was attempting to cross 7th Street North in the area of 3500 block around 1:54 p.m. The subject failed to yield when a vehicle came crossing the street […]
CBS 42

CBS 42

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy