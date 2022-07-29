ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Half-price pet adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbPne_0gxpJXP300

Families looking to add a furry friend to their home can do so for a bargain price this weekend. The Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is offering 50% off adoption fees starting Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. It's the shelter's 'Find Your Sunshine' adoption special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21p9hk_0gxpJXP300
Foothills Animal Shelter

The shelter has more than 100 dogs, cats and small pets looking for new homes. All cat and dog adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of Purina Pro Plan food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCeGe_0gxpJXP300
Foothills Animal Shelter

All adoptions are handled on a first-come, first-served basis and normal screening applies during adoption promotions. The adoption center is open daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Adoption visits end at 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Aurora food bank sees increase in people needing help

The impact of inflation might be felt most of all at the grocery store. That in turn has increased the requests for help at Colorado's food banks. One of those is the Little Flower Food Bank and Assistance Center in Aurora run by Catholic Charities. In June it served 375 families, a 28% increase from May.https://www.cbsnews.com/colorado/video/denver-police-search-for-missing-man-bonifacio-mejia/ "We have a situation where people are feeling the inflationary pressures associated with the grocery store," said Ed Schulte, the bank's emergency assistance coordinator. "They are coming in here for food as well as clothing." One of those clients is Virginia Kinsella. ...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golden, CO
Lifestyle
City
Golden, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Golden, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Longtime Aurora bicycle nonprofit forced to find new shop

A bike shop that gives away bicycles to people who need them is being forced out of its shop again.  Second Chance Bicycles has been serving the Aurora community for two decades by fixing up old bikes and giving them away to kids and adults who need reliable transportation. Four years ago, the building that housed the nonprofit was being redeveloped. Ernest Clark is a retired police officer, and the owner of Second Chance Bicycles had to find a new place to do business. "It's not just us moving. Everybody has to move out of here," he told CBS4 at the time. The...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Purina Pro Plan
edgewaterecho.com

Colorado Scottish Festival Coming to Edgewater This Weekend

The Colorado Scottish Festival is coming back to Edgewater this Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7! The event will be held at Citizen’s Park (24th and Chase). The two day event features pipe bands, whisky tastings, music, dancing, historic re-enactments and much more.
EDGEWATER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver

If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opening first Colorado shop

BOULDER, Colo. — Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first scoop shop in Colorado. The ice cream brand said it will open a new store in Boulder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Van Leeuwen will hold a grand opening celebration with $1 ice cream scoops from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 1750 29th Street #1304.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy