www.qsrmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tallahassee Events Beginning August 2
Trivia @ Brass Tap MidtownDate: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No cover.What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your mad trivia skills. A Tribute to ABBADate: Wednesday, August 3, 2022, begins […]
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee Home Price Increases Slower Than Other Florida Cities
There have been a lot of questions about home affordability in Tallahassee. Recent real estate activity in the single-family market has been characterized by high demand resulting in significant prices increases and bidding wars over some listings. Over the last two years the median sales price of a single-family home...
WCTV
Foresters working to contain ‘once in a career’ Southern Pine Beetle infestation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend’s treasured pine forests are under attack. For the first time in recent memory, the Southern Pine Beetle is on the hunt, killing acres of pine trees, according to foresters working to push back. Senior Forester Emily Martin works to protect the Wakulla...
WCTV
GALLERY: Tallahassee resident turns 105
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a Facebook post shared Friday, The Grove at Canopy announced that one of their residents, Beatrice, is turning 105!. The senior living community said that “when asked about the key to her long life, she gave a simple answer... cheap wine!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Eugene Lamb Jr. to TCC board of trustees
Lamb was first appointed to the board in 2007. Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed Eugene Lamb Jr. to the Tallahassee Community College board of trustees, the Governor’s Office announced. TCC confirmed the appointment on Twitter. “It means a lot because I just want to work with young people,” Lamb...
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
WCTV
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BREAKING: Three-star defensive back commits to Florida State
The Seminoles made an addition to #Tribe23 on Monday afternoon.
WCTV
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
theosceola.com
Coming Monday: Exciting news about the Osceola’s future
The Osceola is excited to begin its next chapter on Monday, Aug. 1. We’ll officially announce the news at 12:01 a.m. But as part of our agreement we will be able to bring our subscribers and FSU fans more coverage — stories, videos and podcasts — of the Seminoles through our additional hires. We’ll also bring you video analysis from football analysts like Mark Salva, who has contributed his thoughts to podcasts and videos since May 2019, as well as Charlie Ward, Kez McCorvey, Kirk Carruthers and Leroy Smith.
WCTV
Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
WLBT
Daycare celebrates would-be first birthday for infant found dead in a hot car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local daycare is celebrating the life of the 11-month-old who was found dead after being left in a hot car. Karohn Jean-Baptiste attended Purposeful Beginnings Learning Center in Tallahassee and he would have turned one on Thursday. Owner and director, Latonya Loggins-Thompson, said the center...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints GOP candidate Jeffery Moore as Gadsden Commissioner
Moore is a candidate for District 2 and now the Board’s sole Republican. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Moore, a Republican, fills a seat vacated by Chairman Anthony Viegbesie, a Democrat who retired last month. Viegbesie represented District 2, a Democratic-leaning seat that stretches from north Quincy to west Havana.
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next month
Next month in August, a major grocery chain will open another new supermarket in Florida. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, a brand new Publix grocery store will open its doors to customers in Wakulla County.
Comments / 1