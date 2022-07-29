www.universitycitynews.org
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Save the Date: Here’s the August / September 2022 Short List For University City – What We Know about Events and Meetings
UCCA City of San Diego, District 1 - City Council, District 6 - City Council, Events and Calendars, Library, Newsletters and Advertisers, Parks & Recreation Dept, UC Cluster Schools, UCPG - Planning Group, UCPU - Community Plan Update, University City News UCCA 0. 👋 Hello University City neighbor, is it...
Sat, Aug 6, 2022, 2 PM: It’s the 40th annual Banana Split Ice Cream Social at Standley Park
The Standley Park Recreation Center staff, the University City Parks Council (UCPC), and the Standley Park Community Recreation Group are pleased to announce the return of the Banana Split Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 6, at 2 PM. Ice cream is generously donated by the Heimberger family, and the toppings are provided by the Standley Park staff and Community Recreation Group. Please bring your own banana.
Help Wanted: Post Office seeks Local Artists to Design a Postmark Stamp for University City’s Date Meets Zip
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (9-21-22), the University City Post Office will commemorate a once-a-century alignment of the date on the calendar – 9-21-22 — with its ZIP Code — 92122. The alignment of calendar dates with ZIP Codes occurs only once a century and in relatively...
Sun, Aug 7: Summer Concert Update – it’s the Front Porch Pandemic Jazz Jam with Greg Pardue
From Greg Pardue: We’re happy to let you know we will be performing a concert at Standley Park in University City on August 7th from 5:00 to 7:00. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnics, kids, grandma & grandpa and dogs (on leash of course). Masks and social distancing will be at the audience’s discretion according to current CDC guidelines. We hope you will join us at the park. It will be a Best of Front Porch Pandemic Jazz Jam concert with jazz from the Great American Songbook.
CPU Community Plan Update – No Meetings in July or August; next scheduled meeting is Sept 20, 2022
From San Diego Planning Department, Nancy Graham, AICP, Supervising Project Manager: Thank you to everyone who was able to attend our June Community Plan Update Subcommittee meeting. Staff was able to collect valuable feedback from the community and committee members. We will be taking a break from subcommittee meetings for...
University City History – built on pueblo land – a story of property, power and greed | San Diego Reader
From the San Diego Reader, by Bob Dorn, first published in 1982: How San Diego lost its pueblo land – property, power and greed. This article from the San Diego Reader includes a history of the University City area from the early 1800s to 1982, including changes in land ownership, land zoning, and land usage. The attached images (and more) were published in the 1982 article. An excerpt is included below. Read the complete history from the San Diego Reader at https://www.sandiegoreader.com/news/1982/jul/22/cover-property-power-and-greed/
Saturday, July 16: It’s PARK SOCIAL EXPLORATION DAY at Standley Park
From SD Arts & Culture and Parks & Recreation: Explore art and parks during our free roving public Park Social Exploration Day! Along the way, you’ll meet many of the Park Social artists and see events and installations across the city. Arts & Culture representatives will be at Standley Park, 3585 Governor Drive, from 11 to 4 PM on Saturday, July 16. Meet Tribute to Paleteros artist Roberto Salas on Saturday, July 16, from 12 noon to 3 PM. View the outdoor art museum at Standley Park, create a craft project (or two), meet the artist, and (perhaps) have a tasty paleta.
From Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer: Change Is Upon Us. New County Budget Helps University City Prepare
Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer represents San Diego County’s Third Supervisorial District, spanning the region’s coastline from Carlsbad to Coronado. District 3 encompasses five incorporated cities and nearly a dozen distinct neighborhoods within the City of San Diego including University City. Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, July 2022: If you told me...
District Attorney: Gift cards are for giving, not making payments; never purchase gift cards at the direction of someone you don’t know
From District Attorney Summer Stephan, Tips to Keep Seniors Safe from Scams: Every year in San Diego County, senior citizens are scammed out of millions of dollars by bad actors who prey on vulnerability and the trusting nature of our elders. No one is immune. The victims are retired military, former educators, healthcare professionals, and even retired members of law enforcement. They are our parents, grandparents, neighbors, and friends.
Were you there? ICYMI, here’s a link to some of the event photos from the 2022 UC Celebration
Wow! It was so nice to meet and greet neighbors and friends in person at the UC Celebration at Standley Park. Thanks to event planning chair Randall Tonini and to John Schindel, president of the event sponsor University City Parks Council. Community sponsors included UC MarketPlace, Nancy Beck, Grace City Church, and University City Community Association (UCCA).
