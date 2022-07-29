From Greg Pardue: We’re happy to let you know we will be performing a concert at Standley Park in University City on August 7th from 5:00 to 7:00. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, picnics, kids, grandma & grandpa and dogs (on leash of course). Masks and social distancing will be at the audience’s discretion according to current CDC guidelines. We hope you will join us at the park. It will be a Best of Front Porch Pandemic Jazz Jam concert with jazz from the Great American Songbook.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO