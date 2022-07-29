Last minute shoe collection effort underway

yukonprogressnews.com
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
KFOR
A ‘sweet’ way to support children in foster care
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jersey Mike’s Cookies for Kids promotion starts today and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Sunbeam’s Family Services’ Foster Care Program. The month-long promotion is taking place at Jersey Mike’s locations in the OKC metro-area locations, including Norman. “Children...
okcfox.com
Free backpacks to be given out to families on August 6 at Crossroads Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Over 500 backpacks will be given away to families who need them next Saturday, Aug. 6. Care To Share will be hosting a backpack drive on Aug. 6. The event will be held at the old Dillards in Crossroads Mall from 11 a.m. and will go until supplies run out.
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Metro woman’s Survivor Tree sapling lives up to its name
The giant elm was just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Building and survived the blast on April 19th, 1995.
KOCO
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
Norman teen gets new hair style from Make-A-Wish
A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.
okcfox.com
Local OKC seafood restaurant broken into, closed until further notice
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A locally owned seafood restaurant was broken into and robbed early Saturday morning. The Off The Hook Seafood and More restaurant on Britton Rd. was broken into on the morning of July 30. According to the restaurant's owner, Corey Harris, a safe was stolen from...
edmondoutlook.com
Coming to East Edmond: New Eats & Experiences
Something new is underway at I-35 Frontage Road, just south of 2nd Street — and no — it’s not another hospital. The three-story, multi-use facility will house Regent Bank and Enhanced dental, along with Hatch Early Mood Food, Chicken Foot, and Sidecar Barley and Wine Bar, complete with a rooftop feature. Set to open in late 2022, visitors are invited to experience what’s being called an “upscale, urban oasis.”
KFOR
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
metrofamilymagazine.com
Feel like a kid again with 5 OKC date night ideas!
Is it as chaotic at your house right now as it is at mine?!? Back-to-school season is notorious for high emotions and high stress for my family of five. In addition to carving out time to have fun and seek joy as a family this month, I’m also committed to setting aside time for an adult-only evening (or two!). Quality time with the people I love always does my heart good, reduces my stress and reminds me of what’s most important. Check out these ideas for a unique date night or friends’ night out experience in OKC this month — you may be surprised that these family fun locales also offer adults-only fun!
yukonprogressnews.com
Public invited to ‘Yukon Sunset’ artist reception
Yukon 66 Main Street will host an artist reception next month for a new cultural mural that is driving tourists to downtown Yukon. The vibrant, colorful “Yukon Sunset” mural adorns the east side of a City of Yukon-owned building near Fifth and Main. The building houses the Yukon Main Street office.
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
OKCFD Battling Fire Involving At Least 4 Mobile Homes
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire involving four mobile homes. They responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Officials said three of the homes were unoccupied, but the other home was occupied. The fourth trailer is considered a total...
Motorcycle Rider Badly Injured In SW OKC Crash
A motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash Tuesday evening in SW Oklahoma City. The rider was taken to a local hospital following the crash at SW 104th Street and Portland Ave. The area is closed to traffic as crews investigate the crash. This is a developing story.
Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest coming to Shawnee
A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.
KOCO
Nation’s senior letter carrier, in OKC his entire career, celebrates 70 years on the job
OKLAHOMA CITY — Meet the nation’s senior letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. Johnnie Bell celebrated 70 years of service Friday. Bell has worked in Oklahoma City his entire career. His journey began when he was just 23. “Thanks so much for this recognition. This is just...
oklahomatoday.com
Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
