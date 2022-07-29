Discover Central Illinois : Decades of helping people tie-the-knot

www.wandtv.com
Back-to-School supplies and giveaways in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign will have a series of giveaways happening this upcoming week. The Champaign Sheriff' Office will be hosting a Back-to-School BBQ this weekend at Prairie Fields Park in Savoy. Sheriff Heuerman says, they are excited to be helping out the community. “This may just be a...
WAND News announces expansion of 4 p.m. news to a full hour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Aug. 1, WAND News will add a second half-hour of afternoon news to its Monday through Friday schedule. The hour-long newscast will be anchored by Alyssa Patrick and Caryn Eisert. With the addition to the 4 p.m. newscast, WAND will produce 5.5 hours of local...
Taylorville grocery store closed due to asbestos
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store. Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
Two individuals displaced after single-family home fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews responded to a report from a neighbor of a home at 1220 Gertrude Ave., on fire. Once on the scene, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from the eaves...
Crisis Response Team to launch in Decatur for victims of violent crimes
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A new Crisis Response Team is coming to Decatur to assist families who are victims of violence. The pilot program will include a partnership with the Decatur Police Department and Child 1st Center. "If your home has become a crime scene and you can't enter it for...
23rd Ursula Beck Tennis Classic happening this week in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 23rd Ursula Beck Tennis Tournament is happening this week in Decatur. 70 athletes will compete at Fairview Tennis Center for ranking points and $25,000 in prize money. Fans have a chance to make some money as well. Each day someone is in attendance, they can...
CUPHD changing COVID-19 operations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will stop reaching out to people who test positive for COVID-19 starting Aug. 15. “While COVID will continue to persist in our county, we are entering a period where state and federal mandates are being rescinded, funding is being reduced, and resources are being reallocated,” said Administrator Julie Pryde. “This is not a reason to be complacent; rather, we believe that Champaign County residents have the knowledge and tools readily available to them to adopt effective precautions to prevent COVID-19 infections and to make timely care decisions if they have a positive COVID-19 test.”
IL EPA grants operating permit to Texas corporation to build $1B gas plant in Central Illinois
PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued an operating permit to EmberClear, a Texas-based company, to build a new methane gas plant in Pawnee, Illinois. The permit issued Monday will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center, which will run on methane, a greenhouse gas that traps more...
Social media can instigate violence among teens, DPD says
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Social media has a profound influence on kids and teens, and Decatur Police say it has caused fights that an be deadly. "That's kind of a disturbing trend that we are seeing more and more today," said Chief Shane Brandel with DPD. This past weekend- at...
Tween Bootcamp' first cohort in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Image University' Tween Bootcamp' celebrated its first ever cohort at the Decatur Public Library. Jey Owens started this program when women in the community confided in her about their troubles with their young daughters. The girls aged 10 to 16 were taught proper manners, life skills, and etiquette.
Officials working to make Assumption intersection safer following crash that killed 2 teens
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - State and local officials are working on a plan to make an Assumption intersection safer following two deadly crashes there in the past five years. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), State Rep. Avery Bourne (IL-95), Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, Assumption Mayor Derek Page, Assumption Police Chief Brian Wade, and Assumption Fire Chief Herb Palmer held a news conference Monday morning in Assumption to highlight the need for safety improvements at the US 51 & Leafland Street intersection.
Multiple crews respond to early morning fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to residential structure fire early Monday morning. According to Lincoln Rural, crews were dispatched at 12:08 a.m. to assist with a residential fire in Elkhart. Upon arrival, crews say the house had heavy fire showing. Firefighters began an aerial...
Schools make new cell phone policies hoping to benefit students
FARMER CITY, ILL. (WAND) - The first day of school is just a couple weeks away, and some schools made changes for the upcoming year. Concerned about the use of phones and how it affects students, this led school leaders to crack down on phone usage. "It was crystal clear...
Illini Football kicks off training camp
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown to kickoff is officially on. The Illini held its first training camp practice Saturday. The team will be looking to improve on last year's 5-7 record, the first of the Bret Bielema era. Going into year two, Bielema says he has a better grasp...
