HomeKit Weekly: Eve Cam can double as an outdoor camera through a window thanks to flexible mounting options

When it comes to air purifiers, the LG PuriCare AeroTower U9CV1C (available at Amazon for $549.99) is a solid all-around performer that’s capable of handling larger room sizes—up to 818 square feet. While we’ve tested other air purifiers with better performance (see: the Blue Air DustMagnet), and some that are capable of providing even more coverage (see: Medify Air MA-50), the LG PuriCare AeroTower provides a relatively balanced performance. It shines even brighter when you also factor in its smart features, like full remote control via an app, an air quality sensor with an automatic mode, and LG’s excellent warranty that covers the motor for up to 10 years. While we think the LG PuriCare AeroTower is a good choice for those who can leverage its strengths, you can check out our many other options on our list of best air purifiers for specific needs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO