ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota attorney general won't appeal ruling blocking abortion restrictions

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yIVqU_0gxpHNtR00

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that the state will not appeal a judge's ruling overturning a number of the state's longstanding restrictions on abortion .

The big picture: Minnesota providers are preparing for more out-of-state patients in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling reversing Roe v. Wade.

  • Ellison's decision to let a Ramsey County judge's ruling stand will reduce barriers to access for those providers and their patients.

Background: The Minnesota ruling, released earlier this month , was the result of a lawsuit filed by abortion rights advocates targeting state-level laws regulating and restricting abortion.

  • Overturned statutes included a 24-hour waiting period law, a two-parent notification mandate for minors and the requirement that all abortions, including those induced using medication, are done by a doctor.

What he's saying: Ellison cited what he said was a low likelihood of obtaining a different result through appeal and "the public's need for finality" as factors in his decision.

  • "[The] people of Minnesota need to know what the law is in Minnesota when it comes to the availability of abortion care," he said in a statement.

The other side: Scott Fischbach, executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, said abortion opponents are "deeply disappointed" in Ellison's decision not to appeal what he called an "extreme and mistaken ruling that eliminated commonsense abortion policies in Minnesota."

What to watch: Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, is expected to face a tough path to re-election in November.

  • Expect both sides to use this decision to fire up their respective bases as the campaign heats up.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

4 scenic overlooks for skyline views in the Twin Cities

The Stone Arch Bridge may be a go-to for Minneapolis skyline pics, but there are plenty of beautiful scenic overlooks across the Twin Cities. Here are four more of our favorite places for pretty views.Minneapolis LookoutWhat you'll see: Head north past The Quarry for an expansive view of the entire Minneapolis skyline, from the new Eleven condominium tower to the Hennepin County Government Center. Plus: It's southwest-facing, so you get a great view of the sunset.📍 Location: 3045 Ridgway Parkway, Minneapolis. Drive all the way up the hill. Summit Overlook ParkWhat you'll see: This triangular park at the eastern end...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

More than 1 million apply for Minnesota frontline worker checks

Minnesota's Department of Labor has received more than 1,075,000 applications for the state's new $500 million frontline worker pay fund ahead of Friday's deadline. The big picture: Interest in the $750 bonus checks, meant to serve as a thank you for Minnesotans who worked in essential in-person roles in the early days of the pandemic, has far exceeded lawmakers' estimate for the population of qualified workers.Why it matters: If more than 667,000 applicants end up qualifying, the size of the individual payments will shrink. The intrigue: While officials have started the process of vetting the applications, the Department of Labor...
Axios Twin Cities

3M is spinning off its health care business, but where will it go?

3M Inc. announced Tuesday it will spin off its $8.6 billion health care business at the end of the 2023. The health care business makes things like bandages and dental supplies. It accounts for about a quarter of the company's annual sales.The intrigue: We don't yet know where the new, yet unnamed, company will be located. But the stakes are high — 3M employs 10,000 at its Maplewood headquarters and has been a major economic force in the east metro. Between the lines: Whether or not the corporate workers stay in the Twin Cities could depend on what happens next, said...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Axios Twin Cities

Luxury northern Minnesota cabin with Twin Lakes views listed at $5.1 million

This luxurious and secluded cabin with an adjacent guest house hit the market this month for $5.1 million. Designed by Twin Cities architecture firm Christian Dean, both of the northern Minnesota homes have floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of Twin Lakes. Plus: It sits on 62 acres of land, which includes 1.5 miles of private shoreline. Features: The two homes are a combined 4,785 square feet and include a rooftop deck, wood burning fireplaces, heated floors and a screened porch. Fun fact: The door handle was designed by Lenny Kravitz, Realtor Michelle Markuson told Axios. Check out more photos and the listing.
TWIN LAKES, MN
Axios

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting under $260K

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a unique loft-like property and a spacious condo located atop the Midtown Global Market. Why we love it: This polished condo offers sweeping views from its perch above South Minneapolis — plus a rooftop patio. Location: Midtown Phillips (Minneapolis) Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1...
REAL ESTATE
Axios

Minnesota State Fair adds 2 new rollercoasters to lineup

Did you know there's more to the Great Minnesota Get-Together than the food? The new State Fair attractions were announced this week, and there's something for everyone. 🎢 Roller coasters: The Midway is adding the Iron Dragon Coaster, which has "plenty of hairpin turns, fast and sudden drops," and the forwards-and-backwards Music Express rollercoaster.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Want to serve on the St. Paul City Council? Here's your chance

Applications are now open for a soon-to-be-vacant St. Paul City Council seat. Driving the news: Longtime Council Member Dai Thao announced last week that he's resigning onAug. 1 to take a new job in Florida. That means the council needs to appoint someone to serve the final year of his term representing a ward that includes the Frogtown and Summit-University neighborhoods.How to apply: Eligible voters who live in Ward 1 can email a resume and cover letter to vacancy@ci.stpaul.mn.us by July 22 at 4:30 pm.The catch: You have to agree that you won't run for a full term in 2023. What's next: The council plans to interview finalists early next month and appoint a replacement by Aug. 10.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Axios Twin Cities

The Twin Cities housing market is shifting

Data: Redfin; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosHouse hunters can finally breathe a little. What's happening: The blistering Twin Cities housing market of the past two years is starting to cool.Pending sales over the past three week are down 23% compared with the same time period last year, per new data from the Minneapolis and Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors. There are now 12% more homes on the market than a year ago. More sellers are dropping their asking price. Nearly 40% of homes on the market in June had dropped their price. A year ago only 30% had dropped their price,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities hotels see COVID-era rebound

Two-thirds of hotel rooms in the Twin Cities were booked in June 2022, a significant rebound from the past couple years, but still below 2019 levels. Why it matters: The local hotel industry was battered during the pandemic and the Twin Cities has been one of the slowest metros to recover.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

How a new Minnesota State Fair food is made

Many of the 38 new food items at the State Fair this year weren't just dreamed up overnight: they're months or even years in the making. The big picture: Creating a concoction for the state’s biggest event of the year is a lengthy process, but getting on the Minnesota State Fair’s new foods list is some of the best exposure a vendor can get.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Attorney General#Politics Courts#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court
Axios Twin Cities

Many Minnesota businesses are trying to get into the edible THC game

Dennis Buchanan's stores are fully stocked with THC edibles because he was ready for July 1, when a new state law legalizing them went into effect.What he's saying: Just don't ask Buchanan to identify the local manufacturer who is supplying his CBD Joint stores in Minneapolis, Rochester and Isanti." I don't want everybody else to know. I want to get my product because that's the problem right now. A lot of people don't have enough compliant (product)," he tells Axios.What's happening: The legalization of edibles and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of THC has Minnesota businesses scrambling to understand...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

3 new museum exhibits in the Twin Cities to visit this summer

ICYMI: It's been really, really hot outside, which makes it a great time to visit local air-conditioned museums. Check out these three exhibits that just opened this month. This giant new art installation in the St. Paul natural history museum clocks in at 23 feet in diameter — it's even visible from the nearby roads. Head upstairs for an extensive exhibit all about our planet.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Twin Cities

The best places to thrift in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities shoppers looking for savings and sustainability have lots of options thanks to the metro’s thriving thrift store scene.Why it matters: With inflation on the rise and the climate impact of fast fashion, buying second hand is an easy way to save some money, lower your carbon footprint and shop for unique items. The state of play: “Thrift store” is a catch-all term but there are several categories to note when searching for a place to shop. Secondhand stores like Goodwill and Salvation Army sell almost anything for cheap.Vintage stores have a higher price point and focus on older...
RETAIL
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy