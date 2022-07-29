Mikayla Lane’s Spirited, Western-Themed Single “Ambush” Available Now

Beyoncé Addresses Lyric BacklashQueen Bey has listened to the backlash against the use of an "ableist slur" on her latest album, "Renaissance." The offensive word derived from the term spastic diplegia, a medical condition in which muscles stiffen or tighten making it difficult to control physical movement, will be removed according to the pop superstar, with a spokesman telling Billboard the word was not used intentionally in a harmful way. The incident comes just six weeks after Lizzo replaced the same word in her song "Grrrls." "Renaissance" is currently the most streamed album in a single day in 2022 by a...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO