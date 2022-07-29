Pac-12 commish: Big 12 trying to destabilize our conference

www.thescore.com
Related
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. of Baton Rouge (LA) Catholic High is down to four schools– LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder will announce his college decision on August 6th. In a previous interview with On3, Sampson quickly discussed his finalists. LSU. “That’s...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
theScore
Pavlovich beats Lewis with controversial 1st-round TKO at UFC 277
Sergei Pavlovich scored the biggest win of his career at UFC 277, defeating Derrick Lewis via TKO at the 0:55 mark of the first round in a heavyweight bout Saturday in Dallas. The early stoppage didn't sit well with Lewis and his home-state fans. The 37-year-old was on his feet almost immediately after the call was made and protested it.
Big Ten football Class of 2023 rankings at beginning of August
The start of a new college football season is approaching rapidly, with Big Ten football helping to kick off the 2022 college football season at the end of this month. With the new season coming up, the recruiting class for 2023 is continuing to be put into place and the recruiting rankings are beginning to solidify. As has been the case during the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle, Ohio State and Penn State have been leading the way among Big Ten schools, with both locking in potential top 10 classes. Ohio State is flirting with having the top-ranked recruiting class in...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Four-star DL Hunter Osborne to make college commitment live Monday on 247Sports
Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne will be making his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Osborne will be choosing from a list of finalists that includes Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas, and you can watch the announcement live in the video player below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Safety Rob Billings to announce decision on Sunday among top five
Safety Rob Billings of Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton tells Clemson247 that he'll announce his commitment decision on Sunday at 2 p.m. Billings (6-1, 185) says his finalists are Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Duke. Billings is a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers offered...
Recruiting roundup: Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners set to add bluechip recruits; Alabama, Ohio State land major pledges
The month of July ended with plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail - and a few surprises. Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M each made headliners with major commitments, while Oregon and Oklahoma - again - seem like the next programs to make a splash. Here's a look at ...
Ohio State Football loses top cornerback recruit
The Ohio State football team had the best recruiting class in the country after getting Brock Glenn in the class. The Buckeyes are very heavy on the offensive side of the ball for the 2023 class. Now, it’s even more offensively focused after the Buckeyes lost their best cornerback recruit.
NCAA makes decision on college football transfer portal for 2022
College football may not see unrestricted free agency after all with the sport's power brokers deciding against another change to the transfer portal. The NCAA is not expected to pass a rule allowing unlimited transfers with immediate eligibility, according to The Athletic. That news comes after ...
Texas A&M soars in the rankings after two monster defensive additions
Texas A&M is now ranked No. 17 in the 2023 On3 Consensus national team recruiting rankings after landing two monster commitments from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and Top-100 safety Dalton Brooks. Texas A&M moved up a total of 18 spots with the additions on Saturday. Hill committed to Texas A&M...
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff thinks USC and UCLA are regretting decision to go to Big Ten
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has not held back when speaking about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12
Oklahoma Sooners earn crystal ball for 2023 WR Anthony Evans
Six “locks” were shared on Twitter by Oklahoma football coaches in the aftermath of the Party at the Palace. The locks have become well-known symbols of commitment since Brent Venables took over. Wide receiver Anthony Evans from Converse, Texas, (Class of 2023) is suspected to be one of...
Pac-12 commish: No Pac-12 team leaving for Big 12
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff came out firing at media day, punching back at the Big 12, which he tells 247Sports is "tampering" by trying to lure Pac-12 teams to its conference.
Four-star edge Neeo Avery will make college decision today
Today is July 31. It is also the day Neeo Avery has chosen as commitment day. The 6-5, 230-pound edge rusher plans to make his announcement via social media channel Instagram. And, oh, by the way, he just wrapped up a two-day visit to Ole Miss. Avery is a four-star...
NFL・
College Football News
College Football Expansion Top 10 Candidates From Group of Five Conferences
With the Big Ten expanding with USC and UCLA, and the Pac-12 scrambling as we speak to keep what it has and figure out other options, who’s available?. Of course, all the talk is about whether or not Oregon and Washington might be next to go, and if the Big 12 will try to steal programs from somewhere, and if the ACC finally puts a ring on it with Notre Dame, or if the Big Ten gets there first.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
Get to know South Range’s Shane Lindstrom: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
Comments / 0