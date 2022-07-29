Simply Good Dog Barkery makes pet treats with a purpose

www.richlandsource.com
Attend a nature park program & listen to live music at the Richland County Fair
MANSFIELD – Rides, barns and eating your favorite fair food are only part of the docket at the Richland County Fair. Be sure to check out what’s happening at the Nature Park during the festivities, Aug. 7 to 13. GALLERY: Nature Park Program at Richland County Fair. Local...
Stuff the Bus school supplies event slated for Aug. 5-7 at Possum Run Walmart
MANSFIELD -- The Dewald Community Center of The Salvation Army is once again running the Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The school supplies you provide will help ensure kids in need start the academic year off right. Support Our Journalism. Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support....
Dublin family builds upscale playhouse from the ground up
When Amy and Aaron Loochtan moved from Worthington to Dublin, they were saddest to leave behind their former home and a playhouse they’d renovated for their daughter Penelope, who goes by Poppy. But Poppy wasn’t without a playhouse for long, as Amy and Aaron set to work building one that invoked the comfort of their new home.
Volunteers needed for hypnotist show
Step right up and get hypnotized. This year at the Wood County Fair, there will be a hypnotist from North Canton performing. Mike Bishop has been performing entertainment shows since he was only 8 years old. By the time he was 12, he was getting paid to do magic shows.
Shiloh Firemen's Ox Roast: Come for the beef, stay for the people
SHILOH – The line outside the Shiloh Fire Station ran the length of the driveway and curved down Delaware Street, cars and pickups parked in every nook and cranny along the road. Towards the front of the line, George Lilly of Crestline waited patiently for a slow-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth roast...
GALLERY: Smiles abound at annual Mansfield Family Festival on Saturday
Downtown Mansfield was filled with children and families on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual Mansfield Family Festival. The event included tons of games and activities for children, including rides at Richland Carrousel Park. Food trucks, a drum circle and lots of smiles were included in the event.
Amos “Buddy” Bolen
Amos “Buddy” Bolen, age 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, was a family man, a boat captain, a veteran, and a proud husband. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022, at OhioHealth Hospital from stage 4 lung cancer. Amos grew up among family in the deep green valleys of Kentucky,...
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes
Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes, 78, of Galion, died July 31, 2022, at Signature Health in Galion after a long illness. Born December 27, 1943, in Norwalk, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Roland and Dora (Arnert) Bauer. She married Gerald Richard “Jerry” Varnes on September 10, 1982, and he preceded her on July 4, 2014.
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
Carol (Brucato) Pohlabel
Carol (Brucato) Pohlabel, 76, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Carol was born July 28, 1946, and was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Marie Brucato. During her time, Carol worked multiple jobs around the area where she developed many long lasting...
Richland & Morrow County fairs to partner with Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st to fight hunger
MANSFIELD – Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st and several area county fairs have partnered together to raise food donations to benefit local food banks as part of a state-wide food drive contest. Richland and Morrow counties have committed to participating in the contest this summer. Now in its second...
Shelby among 3 Ohio markets targeted by Omni Fiber
SHELBY -- Omni Fiber, a new Fiber-to-the-Premises provider committed to bringing a new choice in internet service to underserved markets in the Midwest, has announced three initial markets to be served in Ohio; Shelby, Clyde and Dover. "Omni Fiber is committed to serving the residents of small- and mid-size towns...
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
Episode 2 Beyond Black & White: guns & school safety, where do we go from here?
MANSFIELD -- One thing virtually everyone can agree on is we want our children to be safe in their schools. From Ohio’s two senators to your friends and neighbors, our opinion section gives a platform to many perspectives. Become a Source member to help raise the level of conversation in our community.
Stellar Robotics rebuilds program after challenges from pandemic
SHELBY -- Stellar Robotics is actively recruiting students and volunteers of all ages, inviting every family to consider volunteering in the programs their children can attend to revitalize the STEM programs to their former glory. Regardless of backgrounds or skill sets, volunteers are vitally needed in the program, especially now that the team’s younger K-8th programs are in need of new volunteer leadership.
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
World War II ship to dock in Ashland
A World War II landing ship will dock at the Port of Ashland in September and be available for tours. The LST-325, a decommissioned tank landing ship, will be in town from Sept. 15-18 at the park, located at 50 15th St., and tours will be given from 9 a.m-5 p.m.
Children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong Ohio plots
A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery.
