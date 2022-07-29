How Starr Cumming is making deals that move Atlantic Station forward

nypressnews.com
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Gwinnett Place Mall to become ‘global village,’ officials say
Details of a game plan to revive the moribund Gwinnett Place Mall have been revealed by county officials. The Gwinnett Place To Be project will turn the whole area into a “high-density, mixed use regional activity center rooted in global cultures, diversity and opportunity,” its website states. The...
Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia
Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
ucpress.edu
For Other Growing U.S. Cities, Atlanta is a Warning
By Dan Immergluck, author of Red Hot City: Housing, Race, and Exclusion in Twenty-First-Century Atlanta. Rising home prices and rents are on everyone’s mind these days. In the wake of COVID-19, housing costs rose rapidly in most cities. Yet the U.S. housing crisis is not new, and has been worsening since the country came out of the foreclosure crisis around 2012. Over the last decade, rent soared in many cities, including in growing regions like the Sunbelt. Formerly “low-cost” cities like Atlanta, Nashville, Raleigh, and many others have seen strong housing market pressures in their urban cores, resulting in a new era of gentrification that Derek Hyra and others have called “fifth-wave” gentrification.
myasbn.com
Staff Picks: 20 Hidden Gems in Atlanta, Lonely Planet’s Only US City for Best in Travel 2022
Atlanta was again included in Lonely Planet‘s list of the Best in Travel for 2022, a renowned travel guide publication that has been writing about vacation destinations for years. Each year, Lonely Planet’s staff, authors, bloggers, partners, and others submit nominations for the list. A panel of experts then reduces the choices to just ten nations, regions, and cities.
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Leads Metros Where Renting Is Cheaper Than Buying A Home
According to a recent study, the metropolitan Atlanta area leads the nation in cities where it is cheaper to rent rather than buy a home. The data, compiled in Realtor.com’s June 22 report, shows that the trend of higher home prices has flipped from what it was just a year ago.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: I used MARTA Reach in Alpharetta. It's like Uber, but 1/5 the price.
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In May, MARTA officially launched a six-month pilot of a new ride share service in Alpharetta. The service is called MARTA Reach and is designed to combine the flexibility of ride share services with the low costs of public transportation. Today, Alpharettans can use the service to get around certain areas of the city, even those the bus routes don't cover.
atlantafi.com
Black Restaurant Week Atlanta 2022: What To Know
Black Restaurant Week returns to Atlanta this week and into the next. Over the next several days, why not indulge in the very best black-owned food businesses in Atlanta. Black Restaurant Week is dedicated to supporting and promoting Atlanta’s African-American owned restaurants, food businesses and farms. Black Restaurant Week...
Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge
The 2022 Music Midtown festival scheduled to take place in September at Piedmont Park has been canceled. Rumors had been circulating all weekend on social media that a cancellation announcement was imminent. Local journalist George Chidi posted on his social media Friday that the change in Georgia’s gun law was the reason behind the decision. […] The post Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
City votes on $7.6 million to move Forest Cove residents after missing relocation deadline
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta City Council approved 7.6 million dollars in American Rescue Act funds Monday to help residents at a deteriorating South Atlanta apartment complex. The council’s unanimous approval came the same day the city failed to meet its deadline of relocating residents. 63 of more than...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta named 2nd 'buggiest' city in United States, survey finds
ATLANTA - If you've been annoyed by uninvited pests like mosquitos, ants, and other bugs, you're not alone if you live in Georgia. According to a new survey by Thumbtack, an app used by homeowners to connect to local service professionals, Atlanta is the second-buggiest city in the United States.
nypressnews.com
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Urge ATL City Council to Nix Proposed ‘Nuisance’ Ban
Atlanta rap sheriffs Killer Mike and 2 Chainz are fired up about getting their City Council to stand down on a proposed ban impacting local residents getting nightclub permits. 2 Chainz introduced himself briefly, but quickly passed the mic Monday to the more experienced Mike … who let the Council...
CBS 46
Atlanta rappers, nightlife industry leaders against property ordinance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -On Monday, Atlanta city leaders delayed a vote on a proposed nuisance property ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or more violent conduct reports...
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
A Fear of Gentrification Turns Clearing Lead Contamination on Atlanta’s Westside Into a ‘Two-Edged Sword’ for Residents
ATLANTA—Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
Businesses and event organizers chime in about Music Midtown festival being canceled
ATLANTA — Businesses who were looking forward to the return of Music Midtown are chiming in about the sudden cancellation of the annual festival at Piedmont Park. “We’re definitely very bummed out,” said Luz Martinez with Zocalo Restaurant in Midtown. Music Midtown announced Monday it had to...
Delta to offer 2 new direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will soon offer two new, never-before-operated direct flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport. Passengers will be able to add these nonstop flights to their bucket lists: Atlanta to Cape Town, South Africa, beginning Dec. 17 and Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, starting next May, according to a release from Delta.
How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South
From behind dark sunglasses, Andre 3000 once told a TV interviewer, “OutKast would not even be who we are if not for Goodie Mob.” If that’s so with OutKast – the influential duo known for early 2000s smashes like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move” – a case can easily be made Goodie Mob had that impact on most other recent Black music from The South too.
CBS 46
Massive sinkhole closes road, could ‘affect water service’ in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and business owners in a south Atlanta neighborhood are upset after a massive sinkhole lead officials to close a busy road on Sunday afternoon. Officials say a portion of Ira Street near Gardner Street in the Pittsburgh section of the city is closed after the...
Casting Call: Models, babies & a block party this week
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
