Binance’s CZ thinks crypto market is much healthier with BTC around $20K

Poloniex launches new trading system focused on speed, stability and usability
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has launched a new trading system to provide users with greater stability, speed, and usability. The new trading system is based on a “next-generation” matching engine which increased the exchange’s order matching speed by 30x, the exchange said in an Aug. 1. press release.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
UK introduces new rules for promotion of high-risk assets; crypto in the crosshairs
The U.K’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has chalked out tougher rules for the marketing of high-risk investment products, but the new rules do not yet apply to cryptocurrency promotions, according to an Aug. 1 press release. The FCA is waiting for the passing of legislation to see how crypto...
MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched Its New Relic Token on the Ethereum Blockchain
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New Jersey, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the...
Vauld gets three-month moratorium from Singapore High Court for protection against creditors
Crypto platform Vauld, which halted customer withdrawals last month, has secured protection against creditors for three months from the Singapore High Court, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 1. Vauld’s parent company Defi Payment Ltd. had requested the court for a six-month moratorium. However, the court only granted a moratorium for three...
GHO Stablecoin to be launched as Aave DAO gives a 99.9% approval
A governance proposal to create a crypto-backed stablecoin on the Aave protocol has been unanimously approved by the Aave community in a snapshot voting which lasted till Sunday. On July 7, 2022, a proposal was introduced by Aave Companies (development team of Aave protocol) for the launch of GHO, an...
Cardano founder addresses Vasil hard fork delay; says rollout ‘shouldn’t be much longer’
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson posted a video on Aug. 1 to address the delay in the Vasil hard fork. He said Vasil is the most ambitious upgrade to date as it required changes to the Plutus programming language and the consensus protocol. This meant more thorough testing requirements compared to previous releases, leading to setbacks.
BinaryX Releases RhinoX Whitepaper Detailing New Key Features of its Ecosystem
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — BinaryX, a leading P2E game development company, has released the official whitepaper for Rh!noX,...
Web3 Foundation passes 400 project grants on Polkadot
Web3 Foundation, the organization responsible for doling out grants on Polkadot, has passed the milestone of 400 approved projects. Since launching in December 2018, Web3 Foundation (W3F) has received hundreds of applications from projects looking to build in the Polkadot ecosystem — the foundation approved roughly 40% of these submissions.
US SEC charges 11 for role in $300M Forsage crypto pyramid scheme
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged eleven people on August 1 for their involvement in Forsage, a fraudulent crypto pyramid scheme that raised $300 million from investors around the world. According to the SEC, Forsage started as a “website that allowed millions of retail investors to enter into...
