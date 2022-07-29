ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance’s CZ thinks crypto market is much healthier with BTC around $20K

By Zeynep Geylan
 4 days ago
Poloniex launches new trading system focused on speed, stability and usability

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has launched a new trading system to provide users with greater stability, speed, and usability. The new trading system is based on a “next-generation” matching engine which increased the exchange’s order matching speed by 30x, the exchange said in an Aug. 1. press release.
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
GHO Stablecoin to be launched as Aave DAO gives a 99.9% approval

A governance proposal to create a crypto-backed stablecoin on the Aave protocol has been unanimously approved by the Aave community in a snapshot voting which lasted till Sunday. On July 7, 2022, a proposal was introduced by Aave Companies (development team of Aave protocol) for the launch of GHO, an...
BinaryX Releases RhinoX Whitepaper Detailing New Key Features of its Ecosystem

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — BinaryX, a leading P2E game development company, has released the official whitepaper for Rh!noX,...
Web3 Foundation passes 400 project grants on Polkadot

Web3 Foundation, the organization responsible for doling out grants on Polkadot, has passed the milestone of 400 approved projects. Since launching in December 2018, Web3 Foundation (W3F) has received hundreds of applications from projects looking to build in the Polkadot ecosystem — the foundation approved roughly 40% of these submissions.
US SEC charges 11 for role in $300M Forsage crypto pyramid scheme

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged eleven people on August 1 for their involvement in Forsage, a fraudulent crypto pyramid scheme that raised $300 million from investors around the world. According to the SEC, Forsage started as a “website that allowed millions of retail investors to enter into...
