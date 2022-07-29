Zipmex seeks extension for bankruptcy protection in Singapore

cryptoslate.com
Singapore regulator responds to Terra collapse; plans to involve public in stablecoin regulations
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in response to a parliamentary inquiry, shared insights on how the Luna collapse affected the economy and laid out plans to engage the public in its stablecoin regulation. The Minister in charge of MAS Tharman Shanmugaratnam in addressing the issues raised stated that the...
Vires.Finance to be “reset” following Waves revival plan proposal to solve liquidity crisis
In April 2022, many called Waves a “Ponzi scheme’ as the blockchain’s primer stablecoin; USDN lost its peg to $0.81. The algorithmic stablecoin lost its peg weeks before the now infamous depeg event of Terra USD. However, the Waves chain has survived far better than the now entitled Terra Classic chain.
Vauld gets three-month moratorium from Singapore High Court for protection against creditors
Crypto platform Vauld, which halted customer withdrawals last month, has secured protection against creditors for three months from the Singapore High Court, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 1. Vauld’s parent company Defi Payment Ltd. had requested the court for a six-month moratorium. However, the court only granted a moratorium for three...
NYDFS slams Robinhood’s crypto unit with $30M fine
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) imposed a $30 million fine on the crypto trading unit of Robinhood on Aug. 2. The fine is due to an alleged violation of cybersecurity and anti-money laundering regulations. According to the regulator, the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money-laundering compliance programs...
Poloniex launches new trading system focused on speed, stability and usability
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has launched a new trading system to provide users with greater stability, speed, and usability. The new trading system is based on a “next-generation” matching engine which increased the exchange’s order matching speed by 30x, the exchange said in an Aug. 1. press release.
UK introduces new rules for promotion of high-risk assets; crypto in the crosshairs
The U.K’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has chalked out tougher rules for the marketing of high-risk investment products, but the new rules do not yet apply to cryptocurrency promotions, according to an Aug. 1 press release. The FCA is waiting for the passing of legislation to see how crypto...
What are crypto liquidations and why do they matter?
In the last several months, liquidations have become top of the news cycle in the crypto world. This article will explain what liquidations are in the context of crypto, including how they happen and what you can do to avoid them. What is a Crypto Liquidation?. A liquidation is the...
Impel Adds Bitcoin to ISO 20022 Financial Messaging on XDC Network
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Dallas, Texas, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — New Cross-chain Interoperability via WanBridge Provides More Robust Options for Instant Settlement. Impel...
Ripple’s XRP sales increased almost 40% in Q2 vs Q1
Crypto payments infrastructure provider Ripple revealed in its second-quarter earnings report on July 28 that it saw a significant increase in the demand for its associated XRP token. Ripple continues to grow. Ripple has been able to make major strides when it comes to increasing the utility of its XRP...
Dorian LPG: Q1 Earnings Insights
Dorian LPG LPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dorian LPG beat estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $13.87 million from the same...
Japan’s central bank scraps CBDC plans due to lack of interest from public
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has concluded that it is not technically feasible for the government to release a central bank digital currency (CBDC) at the moment. Like many other central banks, the Bank of Japan started flirting with the idea of a Yen-backed CBDC in 2021, and the project’s second phase of testing began in April.
South Korea-based Busan Bank’s employee steals 1.4B won in customer funds to buy crypto
A foreign employee of South Korea-based Busan Bank stole roughly 1.48 billion won of customer funds and invested the money in crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), local media reported on August 1. According to the report, the employee stole the funds between July 9 and July 25. South Korea eyes...
ECB believes CBDCs are better than Bitcoin for cross-border remittances
Titled “Towards The Holy Grail of Cross-border Payments,” the paper seeks to help the 19 European countries that make use of the Euro to help identifying the best alternative cross-border payment solution. The research paper refers to Bitcoin as the world’s most “prominent unbacked crypto asset” adding that...
OutSad Launches Expressive NFTs for Exploring the Metaverse
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — OutSad has launched a unique collection of NFTs designed to help metaverse explorers express...
GHO Stablecoin to be launched as Aave DAO gives a 99.9% approval
A governance proposal to create a crypto-backed stablecoin on the Aave protocol has been unanimously approved by the Aave community in a snapshot voting which lasted till Sunday. On July 7, 2022, a proposal was introduced by Aave Companies (development team of Aave protocol) for the launch of GHO, an...
MetaMask Snaps could change the face of Web3 – giving dApps access to BTC, notifications and more
CryptoSlate’s Akiba sat down with Hassan Malik, Senior Software Engineer for MetaMask Snaps, in his first ever interview on camera during EthCC week in Paris. This exclusive interview explains some of the features that will be available in Metamask Snaps. More details on MetaMask Snaps can be found on...
BinaryX Releases RhinoX Whitepaper Detailing New Key Features of its Ecosystem
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire — BinaryX, a leading P2E game development company, has released the official whitepaper for Rh!noX,...
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tampa, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid”...
Binance uses Soulbound Tokens to offer decentralized KYC of wallets
Binance launched BAB, a Soulbound Token on the BNB Chain, as a decentralized solution to the KYC requirements for the exchange. Soulbound Tokens are NFTs that are non-transferrable between wallets. The inability to trade the NFT allows it to be used to identify the wallet holder on the blockchain. Data...
Web3 Foundation passes 400 project grants on Polkadot
Web3 Foundation, the organization responsible for doling out grants on Polkadot, has passed the milestone of 400 approved projects. Since launching in December 2018, Web3 Foundation (W3F) has received hundreds of applications from projects looking to build in the Polkadot ecosystem — the foundation approved roughly 40% of these submissions.
