As Candidates Drop, Wisconsin Voters Can Re-Cast a Ballot

fox29.com
Third-party candidates file to run for Pennsylvania governor, Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while...
Flathead Beacon
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
All of Pa.’s GOP congressmen are endorsing Doug Mastriano for governor — except Fitzpatrick
All but one of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional members are endorsing their party’s candidate for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano. The outlier is Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the 1st Congressional District in the Philadelphia suburbs, covering Bucks County and part of Montgomery County. It’s more moderate than any of Fitzpatrick’s GOP colleagues’ districts, and this isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has split with the other Republicans on key votes and endorsements.
This Is ONE Thing Idaho Democrats And Republicans Agree On
The political scene is pretty hazardous as of late. If you bring up literally any topic, you're sure to get the two parties arguing over it rather quickly. That is, that's the way it used to be. We're about to change that. We here at Townsquare Media believe we've finally...
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidates file to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – Two Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
US News and World Report
Races to Watch in Arizona’s Aug. 2 Primary
Arizona’s primary on Aug. 2 offers one of the longest lists of competitive contests of any state on the 2022 primary calendar. Voters will determine which of several conservative Republicans will take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, while both Democrats and Republicans will hold hotly contested, intra-party contests to determine their nominees for governor and secretary of state. In many cases, the ideological distance between the potential nominees is enormous.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
Wisconsin activist says he committed voter fraud to expose potential voter fraud
The Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to meet next week to consider making a criminal referral against a Racine County man who has admitted ordering absentee ballots in the names of other voters in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's voting system.
Michigan voter ID initiative submits 500k signatures too late for election
Advocates of an initiative to tighten Michigan voting laws and require voter identification on Friday submitted petition signatures, a move those in opposition say was intended to “veto proof” their efforts after the submission was previously delayed. Secure MI Vote petition leaders, Michigan lawmakers and about a dozen...
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
Democrats and faith leaders urged Republican voters to reject gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano saying his effort to woo extremist voters on the Gab social media platform makes him unfit to lead Pennsylvania. The post Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas/Mexico border after they complained about Texas busing migrants to their cities.
Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them
Thirteen community projects across eastern and southern Idaho could receive funding under a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill that passed the House on July 20, despite both of Idaho’s representatives voting against it. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, made requests for funding for 15 Idaho community projects from his 2nd Congressional District to be […] The post Idaho’s Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
John Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
PENNSYLVANIA — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re on social media. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. In one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman is trying to get...
Wyoming’s Recent Primary Debate Is a Sign of Bad Things To Come (Opinion)
The descent into crazy is close to terminal velocity. Rioters inside the US capitol on January 6th, 2021Win McNamee/Getty Images. In April of last year, Liz Cheney showed us all that was wrong with the G.O.P. in one tweet.
KHOU
Beto O'Rourke campaigning across Texas amid tightening governor race; Gov. Abbott 'meets with victims' families' in Uvalde
LUFKIN, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke is hoping to turn out voters from both big cities and small towns, even in some of the state's most conservative areas. It's these solidly red places that he's been packing his truck and campaigning to and from.
'Houston, we're going to win' | Beto O'Rourke rallies supporters at town hall as 49-day statewide campaign tour lands in Houston
HOUSTON — With 100 days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought his statewide campaign tour to Houston. O'Rourke hosted a town hall in Meyerland. It's all part of his 49-day trek across Texas. Sunday was the 13th day of the tour. He was in...
US News and World Report
Dems to launch statewide tour, arguing GOP is ‘too extreme’ for Pa. voters | Friday Morning Coffee
The tour kicks off in Philadelphia today, followed by events across Pa. The post Dems to launch statewide tour, arguing GOP is ‘too extreme’ for Pa. voters | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
US News and World Report
US News and World Report
