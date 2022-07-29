ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon Tonight Live July 28th From Burl and Sprig On Demand

muskegonchannel.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
muskegonchannel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muskegonchannel.com

Haunted Muskegon - Author Marie Cisneros Shares Our Haunts With the World

We're an old city on the rebound. We're a city steeped in tradition and change and we're a city that's tough as nails. Quit doesn't even get mentioned around here. From the investigations that Marie Cisneros has undertaken too, quit might just not mean in life either in Muskegon. She's dug deep and found 13 places in and around Muskegon notable enough to get her first book published by The History Press.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Muskegon Tonight Live#The Muskegon Channel#The Milwaukee Clipper#Mexican#Roku
Grand Rapids Business Journal

American Freight opens Muskegon store

A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
City
Ruth, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
mibiz.com

Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role

The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Holland man wins $100K in second chance drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Holland man is now $100,000 richer after being randomly selected in a second chance drawing. Forty-three-year-old Darwyn Thomas’s name was picked in the Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing on July 21 after scanning a non-winning ticket, according to Michigan Lottery. “I scanned several non-winning...
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night

Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy