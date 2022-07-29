Muskegon Tonight Live July 28th From Burl and Sprig On Demand

muskegonchannel.com
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murderLavinia ThompsonMuskegon County, MI
Haunted Muskegon - Author Marie Cisneros Shares Our Haunts With the World
We're an old city on the rebound. We're a city steeped in tradition and change and we're a city that's tough as nails. Quit doesn't even get mentioned around here. From the investigations that Marie Cisneros has undertaken too, quit might just not mean in life either in Muskegon. She's dug deep and found 13 places in and around Muskegon notable enough to get her first book published by The History Press.
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
See the Earliest Photos of the Oldest Operating Boy Scout Camp in America, in West Michigan
It's the oldest operating Boy Scout Camp in the United States of America - Since 1911 - and it just happens to be in western Michigan. Welcome to Camp Owasippe! More than 40 acres of land on Crystal lake in Whitehall, just north of Muskegon, and what has been a camp home to hundreds of thousands, if not MILLIONS of Boy Scouts over the past 111 years.
John Waite and Ambrosia in Grand Haven August 18th - Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium
It's been a summer of comebacks to say the least. Everyone got busy doing everything all over the place and since summer goes will into October anymore, let's keep the hammer down right? In Grand Haven there's one MAJOR send off to the summer however and you're invited to live out some musical memories in an atmosphere that you will never forget.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
mibiz.com
Davis brings deep West Mich. background to new Huntington Bank role
The new West Michigan regional president for Huntington Bank moved into the job with nearly three decades of experience in the market. Lauren Davis’ deep knowledge and understanding about the market provides continuity in leadership for Huntington, the second-largest bank operating in the Grand Rapids area that is now on its third regional president since its blockbuster merger a year ago with the former TCF Financial Corp.
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is Breathtaking
There’s certainly no shortage of gorgeous waterfront areas in Michigan. From the Detroit Riverwalk to the popular Grand Haven City Beach–but nothing beats a more low-key and peaceful experience.
To The Point: Looking at two open statehouse seats
“To The Point" episode for the weekend of July 30.
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Fox17
Holland man wins $100K in second chance drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Holland man is now $100,000 richer after being randomly selected in a second chance drawing. Forty-three-year-old Darwyn Thomas’s name was picked in the Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing on July 21 after scanning a non-winning ticket, according to Michigan Lottery. “I scanned several non-winning...
Criminal trial in Muskegon for Howling Timbers owner begins Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial for Brenda Pearson, the owner of a Muskegon's Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary is set to begin Monday morning. Pearson faces two counts, felony dangerous animal causing serious injury, and misdemeanor violation of the wolf-dog cross act. Pearson has been in and out of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night
Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
4 Secluded Lake Michigan Beaches For When You Want To Be Alone
OLIVE SHORES -- Ottawa County. Olive Shores is remotely located at 8555 Olive Shores Drive in West Olive, not far off the main drag of Lakeshore Drive just north of Holland, and not too far from Pigeon Lake and Port Sheldon. Like many beachfronts in West Michigan, Olive Shores is...
New, Authentic Mexican Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids Area
Want a quick bite that's not the usual burger and fries? A new, authentic Mexican restaurant serving tacos, chilaquiles, tortas, flautas, birria, and more has come to the Grand Rapids area. Tacon Madre Opens in Wyoming, Michigan. Tacon Madre (which means “mother of all tacos”) is located at 3501 S....
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: MELT Gourmet Sandwiches are hand-crafted with bold flavors
MUSKEGON, MI - Offering various gourmet takes on everyday sandwiches and sides, MELT Gourmet Sandwiches has become a popular food truck spot in the Muskegon area. Owners Anthony Miller and his fiancé Rachael Hill opened the business over Memorial Day weekend inside the Western Market chalets, 307 W Western Ave Suite A.
