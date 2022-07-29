Ocean County Library Jackson Branch to Present Concert, Discussion by Kaleigh Brendle

www.newjerseystage.com
CDC Theatre presents "La Valentía"
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Union county is home to a vibrant Latinx community and for the fourth year the Hispanic Theatre Festival will take the stage at CDC Theatre in Cranford. This time the all-Spanish language play presented will be the award-winning comedy by Spaniard Alfredo Sanzol, "La Valentía", in its American premiere. If you like slapstick humor and a good ghost story, all told with the richness and beauty of Spanish language, plan to see “La Valentia”. The show runs September 9 & 10 at 8:00pm and September 11 at 2:00pm.
This Infamous New Jersey Italian Festival Is Kicking Off In September
This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it. The garden state is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
Miriam Beerman: 1923–2022 NOTHING HAS CHANGED Opens Fall Season at Monmouth University
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Monmouth University Center for the Arts has announced the launch of its fall 2022 season with Miriam Beerman: 1923–2022 NOTHING HAS CHANGED. The show runs from September 6 to December 11 in the Rechnitz Hall DiMattio Gallery in the Monmouth University Center for the Arts.
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
Allaire Music Fest Takes Place On Saturday
(FARMINGDALE, NJ) -- Allaire Village hosts the Allaire Music Fest on Saturday, August 6 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. local bands from NJ perform a variety of Bluegrass, Folk & Americana music on multiple stages and with jam sessions throughout the day! Artists tables available for vending of music and signings. The Rain Date is August 7th.
Find Your Inner Artist: Paint Parties Coming to Five Ocean County Library Branches
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Exercise your creative side and have fun with friends during late-summer adult paint parties at five Ocean County Library branches. All supplies will be provided. Staffers from Carazy Paint of Little Egg Harbor will offer step-by-step instruction as participants create their own ocean-themed masterpieces. The parties are coming to Lacey, Berkeley, Lakewood, Tuckerton, and Plumsted branches.
Old York Cellars presents Wine & Comedy Night on August 20th
(RINGOES, NJ) -- Old York Cellars presents Wine & Comedy on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Norm Klar headlines a night hosted by Vince Valentine and featuring Michelle Tomko and opener Shopia DiCapula. Doors are at 7:00pm; showtime is 8:00pm. Norm Klar, "..that comedian who does magic". From screamingly funny to...
Congratulations to Toms River East on the big NJ Little League win!
Toms River East 12-year-old Little Leaguers are one step closer to a world championship. This past weekend they defeated the all-star team from Rutherford, 9-0. This is the second state championship in a row for the Ocean County All-Stars. This is the first time the team has repeated a championship...
A very special summer tradition in a very special NJ town
It's one of the most idyllic towns in our state. It's the kind of place where kids ride their bikes to one of the 22 lakes in town without having to worry about them being stolen. Most of the people know their town cops by name. It's a little over...
Middletown Arts Center to Hold Auditions for "The Addams Family"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center will hold auditions for its production of The Adams Family on Monday, August 8 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, altogether ooky family comes to life in this macabre musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The Addams Family, the third production by the MAC’s recently formed adult theater group, will be performed on October 21-23, 28-30 and will be directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MEDICAL EMERGENCY AT LIBRARY
Emergency personnel are on route to a report of a medical emergency at the Lacey branch of the Ocean County library. No additional information is available at this time.
celebsbar.com
'Oh, What a Night' Manchester dates announced for smash-hit musical Jersey Boys
From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - this is the musical that’s too good to be true, and it's on-route to Manchester Opera House. The smash-hit West End production, Jersey Boys, is bringing its perfect harmonies, engaging storyline and fantastic staging all the way to Manchester this autumn.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Environmental Study Shows Jackson Market Illegally Built Parking, Filled in Wetlands
JACKSON, NJ – An environmental study performed by Stonefield Engineering and Design, LLC has found...
How Mayor Mike Reina’s Peace Deal Opened Door to Jay’s Bus Service Expansion in Jackson Township
JACKSON, NJ – After talks stalled between the Jackson Board of Education and members of...
Shemekia Copeland to Celebrate New Album on Stone Pony Summer Stage
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Award-winning blues, soul and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland will celebrate the release of her powerful, trailblazing new Alligator Records album, Done Come Too Far, with a live performance at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park on Saturday, September 3, 2022 when she opens the night for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Possessing one of the most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices of our time, Copeland is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty and humor of her revelatory music, as well as for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion.
SOPAC Executive Director Dee Billia Ends Tenure at Performing Arts Center
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Board Chair, Douglas Newman, announced that SOPAC’s Executive Director, Dee Billia, recently left her position after years of senior leadership. Billia joined SOPAC nine years ago as Director of External Relations and led its marketing and communications efforts....
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
With Guy Fieri making the state of New Jersey Flavortown (he’s on his third Garden State eatery in a month), I thought I would look and see how many restaurants he’s visited through the years. Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville. Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton. Jammin’ Crepes...
