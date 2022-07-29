ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Father time: Dad’s gift grows more special each day for Justin Allgaier

By Dustin Long
NBC Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nascar.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

Related
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints at positive Kyle Busch contract news

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hinted at some possible positive news regarding Kyle Busch’s contract situation. Busch will be a free agent after the season, and it’s unclear what he might do next. Will he remain with Joe Gibbs Racing after spending the last 15 seasons with them? Or will he explore other options?
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon?

Kyle Larson and his team are being questioned by media and fans for what caused his violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy. Strangely, the organization's response produces more questions than answers. The post Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportscasting

Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate

Kevin Harvick didn't hold back his frustration at Indianapolis after getting spun, threatening retaliation to those involved, including his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate. The post Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Indiana State
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Allgaier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Tracks#Race Cars#Nbc Sports
The Spun

Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis

There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all. Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon. This was scary to watch:. Thankfully, both drivers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck

It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish

At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway is back. And so is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will drive a JR Motorsports late model Chevrolet in the scheduled CARS Tour race at NWS Aug. 31. The car will be numbered 3 and will carry sponsorship from long-time Earnhardt family associate...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy