Kansas State's Malik Knowles is the Latest Wildcat to Earn Preseason Award Accolades

An apparent miscalculation led to Saturday’s injury crash southwest of Emporia on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck on the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 123 happened just after 9 am. The investigation indicates 78-year-old Gary Lindsly of Wichita was northbound in a construction zone and left the highway to the left after seeing a break in the cones, thinking the lane was shifting when it was not. Lindsly’s SUV then went into an area where the highway was cut out. The SUV hit the center barrier wall and continued through the cutout portion until it struck the end of the cutout.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO