Kansas State's Malik Knowles is the Latest Wildcat to Earn Preseason Award Accolades

www.bcsnn.com
Related
What has happened to American Legion baseball in Kansas?
The nearly 100-year-old baseball institution of American Legion is hurting. It’s a 20th century organization struggling against the conventions of 2022. It appears the 21st century is challenging the mid-century values of Legion ball with the existential indifference of Generation Z and a brave new America. The Washington Post...
Topeka sports facility is set to open this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
Tanya Tucker coming to Prairie Band Casino for performance
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music singer and songwriter Tanya Tucker is set to pay Kansas a visit later this year with a performance at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. Tucker will be performing live in Mayetta at Prairie Band Casino at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Tickets will […]
University Daily Kansan
‘As an alumnus, I’m very concerned:’ Number of faculty members with tenure at the University of Kansas decreases by 34.1% since 2009, KUAAUP data shows
While he was a student at the University of Kansas, Jonah Stiel spent 10 hours almost every week in James Blakemore’s lab investigating how to store renewable energy for future use. Stiel, a chemistry major from Topeka, says one of the most valuable parts of his research was interacting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers, a Kansas connection
KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War. The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the […]
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes $26.93 million refinance for Kansas apartment complex
Dan Trebil, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Minneapolis office, secured $26.93 million in refinancing for The Overlook, a 318-unit apartment complex in Topeka, Kansas. Northmarq arranged the permanent, fixed-rate refinancing for the borrower through its Fannie Mae DUS program. The Overlook apartments sit atop a hill off Huntoon...
WIBW
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
RELATED PEOPLE
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No one knows what happened to Margaret Tighe after she was reportedly dropped off somewhere around Hwy. 24 and McCall road in Manhttan on Nov. 24, 1998. Gerald Schmidt was the lead investigator on the case for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve never...
KVOE
TURNPIKE CRASH: Driver hits center barrier wall, drives through cutout portion in construction zone
An apparent miscalculation led to Saturday’s injury crash southwest of Emporia on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck on the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 123 happened just after 9 am. The investigation indicates 78-year-old Gary Lindsly of Wichita was northbound in a construction zone and left the highway to the left after seeing a break in the cones, thinking the lane was shifting when it was not. Lindsly’s SUV then went into an area where the highway was cut out. The SUV hit the center barrier wall and continued through the cutout portion until it struck the end of the cutout.
Driver critically injured in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash at SW 21st and Lincoln just after 11 a.m. Monday morning sent the driver to the hospital with critical injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, the cause of the one-vehicle crash is unknown. However, the driver did hit a retaining wall at a high rate of speed. The driver’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Someone could die,’ trains slow response time in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY (KSNT) – The fear in Marshall County is someone could die, a house could burn down, or a first responder could need help, that concern is coming from Sheriff Tim Ackerman following numerous complaints from citizens about blocked train crossings. Ackerman is frustrated. “There’s nothing we can do, we are just hoping no […]
Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
adastraradio.com
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
Topeka, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water...
tncontentexchange.com
U.S. 50 crash injures 91-year-old driver
A 91-year-old Emporia driver escaped with minor injuries Sunday when he drove into the path of a car on U.S. 50. Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Early discovered the crash around 11:50 a.m. outside Fanestil Meats near Road F. He said in a statement that Myron Hinz was leaving the store when his pickup collided with a car heading west.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman stripped at gunpoint, left on rural Kan. road after robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery and asking the public for help to locate two suspects identified as Nicole R. A. Fox, 41, and London D. Pike, 20, both of Topeka. Just after 8p.m. July 16, sheriff's deputies were dispatched for an unknown problem in the...
Emporia gazette.com
Debris removal work begins at Hornets Pointe
The sight of construction equipment near Emporia State University Friday made Connie Lewis feel glad. “I’m seeing a big bulldozer coming from the back, demolishing the building along the way,” Lewis said as she looked out the manager’s window at Hornets Pointe Apartments. “Everything is going inside the building.”
WIBW
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a car in Scranton on Sunday. According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an undisclosed residence in Scranton around 3:40 p.m. The child was rushed to the hospital and was...
WIBW
Off duty Firefighter helps minimize damage at Topeka house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An off duty Topeka firefighter is being credited with minimizing damage at a SW Topeka house that caught fire Monday morning. Crews were called to 1820 SW Crest Dr. just before 11 a.m. for reports of a dishwasher on fire. Officials say the off duty firefighter...
Comments / 0