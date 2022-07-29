hopeprescott.com
Frieda Langston
Mrs. Freida Langston, age 69 of Lewisville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday July 30, 2022 in Hope, Arkansas. Funeral services are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest. The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
United Christian Church of Emmet Feeds NEA Bulldogs
The United Christian Church of Emmet provided lunch for the NEA Bulldogs girls basketball team on July 27th. The team, along with parents, were traveling to Dallas to compete in a basketball tournament. The team is associated with the Amateur Athletic Union and allows scholars/students to participate in sports throughout the year. One of the coaches for the team is a graduate of Hope High and employed by the Blytheville School District.
Prescott Family Clinic business of the month
Congratulations to Prescott Family Clinic on being named the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce August 2022 Business of the Month. Prescott Family Clinic opened their doors on June 30, 1975, at their current day location at 322 Hale Ave. in Prescott, Arkansas. In 1975, John Brannon, Sr. and Roland Culp were holding a recruitment effort to get doctors to come to Prescott. Dr. Michael Young, along with two others, visited, liked what they saw, bought three acres, and built their medical office. Currently Dr. Young has 6 employees and specializes in Family Medicine.
Fundraiser For Glanis Crane a Big Success
Hundreds of people enjoyed bbq chicken and an auction Friday to benefit Glanis Crane, wife of Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane who is suffering from health issues. The event was held in the parking lot and sally port at the Hempstead County Detention Center. In addition to those eating at the event, hundreds of plates were delivered by volunteers. The Crane family posted a video on social media Saturday thanking all those that took part.
First United Methodist In Hope Leads Sock Drive For VA
First United Methodist Church in Hope, AR held a Sock-it to Veteran’s Sock drive and invited the churches and community of Hope to participate. Eight churches accepted the invitation and 843 socks were collected during the month of July. These socks will be delivered to the VA facilities in Hot Springs and Little Rock for distribution to Veterans in need.
UAHT foundation scholarship deadline Sept. 7
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation provides over 120 privately funded scholarships to UAHT students in all areas of study. The deadline to apply for fall semester Foundation scholarships is Wednesday, September 7, 2022. To apply, visit https://uaht.awardspring.com/. For more information, call 870-722-8174 or email leigh.quillin@uaht.edu.
Lori Arnette Speaks To Hope Civitan About Colon Cancer
New Community Health Specialist Lori Arnette attended a recent Hope Civitan Club meeting to introduce herself and present information on an important health topic — colon cancer. Arnette, whose office is in the Southwest Arkansas Education Co-op in Hope, pointed out that colon cancer is the third most-diagnosed form of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths. She said one in 24 men and one in 25 women are diagnosed with colon cancer, while only one-third of adults aged 45-65 have been screened for it. She discussed some of the risk factors and handed out information listing those factors and symptoms of colorectal cancer. For more information, call the Arkansas Departmen of Health at 1-855-661-7830 or go to healthy.arkansas.gov.
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North
Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
UAHT offers cybersecurity certification
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a new Certificate of Proficiency (CP) in Cybersecurity and a new CP in IT Technician beginning this fall. The certificates are designed to lead to an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Information Technology. The CP in Cybersecurity is a...
Hope Lions Hear From County Judge Jerry Crane
The Hope Lions Club heard from Hempstead County Judge Jerry Crane on Monday. Judge Crane began by thanking the community for a recent fundraiser that was held to raise funds for his wife’s medical bills. Judge Crane says the Quorum Court is a big asset on his work. He...
Mediterranean Cooking Class Held At Hempstead Hall
There was a good turnout Friday for a Mediterranean Cooking Class held at Hempstead Hall. The event was conducted by Terrie James, Staff Chair of the Hempstead County Cooperative Extension Service. If you missed the class, you can contact the Cooperative Extension Service about the basis of and benefits of a Mediterranean diet such as the recipes prepared at Friday’s event.
Fire On Hempstead County Road 13
Firefighters from Cross Roads, Fulton, and the Arkansas Forestry Commission battled a fire on County Road 13 near McNab Friday that burned 35 acres. The fire was caused by a lightning strike. Firemen were able to alert a man in a nearby house asleep and saved his house and outbuildings. Firemen were on the scene about 3 hours.
Hope School Board Special Meeting
The Hope School Board met in special session Thursday July 28th. Childhood Nutrition Request – Upgrades to nutrition program. Industrial Equipment: Two dishwashers, Four ovens, 1 hot/cold cabinet, 4-burner range, and a steamer. Funds through the child nutrition program. Repairs to stands at football stadium. Repairs will cover structural...
