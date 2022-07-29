New Community Health Specialist Lori Arnette attended a recent Hope Civitan Club meeting to introduce herself and present information on an important health topic — colon cancer. Arnette, whose office is in the Southwest Arkansas Education Co-op in Hope, pointed out that colon cancer is the third most-diagnosed form of cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths. She said one in 24 men and one in 25 women are diagnosed with colon cancer, while only one-third of adults aged 45-65 have been screened for it. She discussed some of the risk factors and handed out information listing those factors and symptoms of colorectal cancer. For more information, call the Arkansas Departmen of Health at 1-855-661-7830 or go to healthy.arkansas.gov.

