LSU lands nation’s top two-way baseball player, Paul Skenes of Air Force

www.tigerrag.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tigerrag.com
Labor of Love: Statue of showman Pistol Pete Maravich is personal for New Jersey sculptor
Brian Hanlon has sculpted iconic figures from throughout American sports history. Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson. Keith Jackson at the Rose Bowl. Evander Holyfield in Atlanta. Auburn’s Charles Barkley. Jim Brown at Syracuse. The list goes on and on, including LSU’s Skip Bertman, Billy Cannon, Bob Pettit and –...
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Candidates are getting their recounts, but not by hand
MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory recounts of elections in Colorado have not changed the results of elections, but that's not stopping anyone this year. Four Republican candidates who lost by large margins are paying out of pocket to have their races recounted. When candidates' vote totals are within 0.5%...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Western Welcome: Why Cattle Annually Parade Down This CO Street
There are many western traditions that have stuck around in Colorado for generations. One of these long-standing celebrations of the Centennial State's western history dates back to the 1800s and still happens annually in the town of Castle Rock. The Western Heritage Welcome takes place each year to kick off...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs area military events starting July 31
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy's Band's Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org. Military Speakers Luncheon — With retired admiral and ambassador Harry Harris, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ymbdcm9t.
point2homes.com
11274 Bufflehead Lane Colorado Springs, CO 80925
Application fee: $12. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Does 11274 Bufflehead Lane Colorado Springs, CO 80925 require an application fee?. Yes, 11274 Bufflehead Lane Colorado Springs, CO 80925 requires a $12 application fee. What types of floor plans are available at 11274 Bufflehead Lane Colorado Springs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The guy that you went to see': 50 years ago, Evel Knievel came to Castle Rock
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A billboard for The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka, Kansas, was a pleasant surprise for me and my buddy as we traveled cross-country last month. The museum's memorabilia, pictures and motorcycles were like going back in time. Knievel was a combination of "Jackass" movie characters and every great athlete from the X-Games. People watched to see whether he would crash and were more amazed when he didn’t.
Tina Peters will get primary recount, but not the version she requested
DENVER — Republican Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters' request for a primary election recount has been approved. Peters submitted $255,912.33 on Thursday to pay for a recount in the Colorado Secretary of State's race. Pam Anderson, the former clerk in Jefferson County, defeated Peters in the June...
Family with 3 Margaritas connection opens new Mexican restaurant in Colorado Springs
The much-anticipated Milagros Cocina Mexicana, 7455 N. Academy Blvd., opened July 16. It’s brought to you by the Morales family, who hail from the Jalisco region of Mexico. They have 30 years combined experience operating Mexican food restaurants, namely 3 Margaritas. Executive chef Roberto Reyes oversees the kitchen and...
KKTV
1 person seriously injured in shooting outside Colorado Springs bar
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting just after Midnight Saturday. The shooting happened near Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard. Officers responded to the area but were unable to find the victim. A little while later, a man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX21News.com
New grocery store to open in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A new King Soopers Marketplace is in development in northeast Colorado Springs. The store, which will have a fuel center, will be located on the southwest corner of Northgate Boulevard and Highway 83. Tammy Dolbow, a Black Forest resident, is excited for the new King Soopers.
Recall petition filed against two sitting school board members in Woodland Park
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- After accusing two Woodland Park School District RE-2 board members of breaking Colorado law, parents in the district have taken the first step to recall both elected officials. Two petitions filed with the Teller County Clerk's Office on Monday called for the removal of Woodland Park School Board Vice President The post Recall petition filed against two sitting school board members in Woodland Park appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
El Paso's voting machines pass accuracy test, contradicting Tina Peters' claim of high error rate
El Paso County election officials began tabulating tens of thousands of ballots over the weekend after the voting machines passed an accuracy test, contradicting claims of a high error rate by Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, who, along with three other candidates, requested a recount after losing her primary race for Secretary of State.
Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Yet another confrontation involving city officials, developers and neighbors could be approaching on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Old Colorado City. City of Colorado Springs The city's planning office has notified neighbors of a proposal to build 138 townhomes on a vacant parcel, and a sign announcing the project is The post Townhome project proposed in west Colorado Springs has neighbors concerned appeared first on KRDO.
CBS News
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
Daily Record
Female corrections officer sues Colorado Department of Corrections, alleges gender discrimination
A female corrections officer is suing the Colorado Department of Corrections, alleging gender discrimination, equal pay and retaliation. The plaintiff, Kami Cooper, filed the 17-page lawsuit on Sept. 7, 2021, through her Evergreen-based attorney, Casey Leier. According to the lawsuit, Cooper is seeking damages to redress violations of her rights,...
Neon’s Salon to give free ‘haircuts for smiles’
COLORADO SPRINGS — Neon’s Salon and Barbershop will provide free haircuts for school children from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The barbershop is located on 6130 Barnes Rd. Along with free haircuts, a carnival-style environment with food trucks, games, and more will be set up in the parking lot outside the salon. “It’s our way of […]
Comments / 0