2022 Will Not Be the Year of the Metaverse

www.inc.com
Related
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
Inc.com
Mark Zuckerberg Just Raised Prices on the Quest 2. It's How You Know the Metaverse Isn't Coming Any Time Soon
It's been a tough few weeks for Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company announced its first-ever drop in quarterly revenue on the same day the FTC announced it was suing to block the company's attempt to purchase Within, maker of the popular Supernatural VR app.
Inc.com
With 1 Sentence Apple Reminded Everyone Why It's the Most Valuable Company on Earth
On Thursday, Apple announced its most recent quarterly results. Compared to the rest of the tech industry, the numbers were pretty good. Apple's profits were down 11 percent from the same period last year but the company beat estimates and still managed to set a record for third-quarter revenue. Considering...
bitcoinist.com
Mutant Musks Shake Up the Metaverse With an Intergalactic Gaming Experience
Over the last few months, there has been a lot of talk about the metaverse and how it connects the physical world with the digital realm. With many opportunities in the space, we have seen more projects being launched that are disrupting real estate, entertainment, fashion, and even gaming. One such project that has shaken up the metaverse and brought a new concept to gaming is Mutant Musks.
RELATED PEOPLE
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
CNET
Google's AI Has Predicted the 3D Structure of the 'Entire Protein Universe'
It wasn't until 1957 when scientists earned special access to the molecular realm. After 22 years of grueling experimentation, John Kendrew of Cambridge University finally uncovered the 3D structure of a protein. It was a twisted blueprint of myoglobin, the stringy chain of 154 amino acids that helps infuse our muscles with oxygen. As revolutionary as this discovery was, Kendrew didn't quite open up the protein architecture floodgates — during the next decade, fewer than a dozen more would be identified.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?
Despite an encouraging second-quarter earnings call, Amazon's stock price is still down more than a third from its previous peak. The company reported a net loss again, but that isn't as big a problem as it seems. Amazon's leading positions in both e-commerce and cloud services appear easily defendable. You’re...
Prices of Ethereum’s original coin soar as crypto miners flock to ETC ahead of looming Merge
Vitalik Buterin’s original Ethereum Classic blockchain has found new favor in the crypto community as miners set to lose out to stakers look for a new form of income following the Merge. Over the past two weeks Ethereum’s popular ETH coin jumped by nearly half as confidence builds over...
‘Anything Facebook creates now will misfire’: Ethereum creator dumps cold water on Zuckerberg’s Web3 dreams
Vitalik Buterin, cofounder of Ethereum, is skeptical about Meta's metaverse moves. Many investors have suspected Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of the metaverse is doomed to fail, prompting Meta stock to more than halve over the past six months. Now they have a prominent critic to support them. Vitalik Buterin, creator...
How Nintendo Conquered the Gaming World
Before Nintendo burrowed its way into millions of homes, it had to win over retailers in New York City—and the difficulty level was set to 'almost impossible.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
Engadget
The Morning After: No, Google isn’t shutting down Stadia
Google has responded to last week’s rumors that it may sunset its Stadia gaming service this year: “Stadia is not shutting down,” the official Stadia Twitter account told a concerned fan in a tweet spotted by PC Gamer. “Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.”
Inc.com
How to Deal With a Client Who's Always Late
Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. A reader asks:. I run a professional services consulting business. I work from home and all of my clients...
Engadget
Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice
Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists. In fall 2022, the company will discontinue support for Accolades. As the name suggests, Accolades allow you to commend players you meet online for sportsmanship and good behavior. Sony launched the feature alongside the PS5 but now plans to remove it as it’s not widely used.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
itechpost.com
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
Inc.com
Backlinks: The Backbone of Your SEO Strategy
By Candice Georgiadis, social media influencer and founder of Digital Day Inc, a social media and marketing agency in California. The SEO process is a kind of marketing conundrum. Google changes its algorithm frequently, and what worked so well suddenly doesn't have any impact on rankings when SEO experts thought they figured out the trick to success. However, one thing will remain a hallmark of any SEO strategy in 2022. High-quality, authoritative and relevant backlinks.
CNBC
Google CEO tells employees productivity and focus must improve, launches 'Simplicity Sprint' to gather employee feedback on efficiency
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to employees Wednesday a new effort called "Simplicity Sprint," which will solicit ideas from its more than 174,000 employees on where to focus and improve efficiency. Pichai said Google’s productivity as a company isn’t where it needs to be given the head count it is,...
Comments / 1