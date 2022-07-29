ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

2022 Will Not Be the Year of the Metaverse

By Phillip Kane
Inc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.inc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

Mutant Musks Shake Up the Metaverse With an Intergalactic Gaming Experience

Over the last few months, there has been a lot of talk about the metaverse and how it connects the physical world with the digital realm. With many opportunities in the space, we have seen more projects being launched that are disrupting real estate, entertainment, fashion, and even gaming. One such project that has shaken up the metaverse and brought a new concept to gaming is Mutant Musks.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Google's AI Has Predicted the 3D Structure of the 'Entire Protein Universe'

It wasn't until 1957 when scientists earned special access to the molecular realm. After 22 years of grueling experimentation, John Kendrew of Cambridge University finally uncovered the 3D structure of a protein. It was a twisted blueprint of myoglobin, the stringy chain of 154 amino acids that helps infuse our muscles with oxygen. As revolutionary as this discovery was, Kendrew didn't quite open up the protein architecture floodgates — during the next decade, fewer than a dozen more would be identified.
SOFTWARE
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Virtual Worlds#Millennials#Productivity#Web3 Technology#United Virtual#Animal Crossing
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?

Despite an encouraging second-quarter earnings call, Amazon's stock price is still down more than a third from its previous peak. The company reported a net loss again, but that isn't as big a problem as it seems. Amazon's leading positions in both e-commerce and cloud services appear easily defendable. You’re...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Motley Fool

1 Top Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip

After social media company Snap delivered a dismal Q2 earnings report, many advertising technology stocks slumped. However, The Trade Desk is a higher quality business than Snap. This looks like a sensible time to buy shares of the dominant buy-side programmatic ad sales platform. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Engadget

The Morning After: No, Google isn’t shutting down Stadia

Google has responded to last week’s rumors that it may sunset its Stadia gaming service this year: “Stadia is not shutting down,” the official Stadia Twitter account told a concerned fan in a tweet spotted by PC Gamer. “Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.”
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

How to Deal With a Client Who's Always Late

Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. A reader asks:. I run a professional services consulting business. I work from home and all of my clients...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Engadget

Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice

Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists. In fall 2022, the company will discontinue support for Accolades. As the name suggests, Accolades allow you to commend players you meet online for sportsmanship and good behavior. Sony launched the feature alongside the PS5 but now plans to remove it as it’s not widely used.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox

PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6

Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
VIDEO GAMES
Inc.com

Backlinks: The Backbone of Your SEO Strategy

By Candice Georgiadis, social media influencer and founder of Digital Day Inc, a social media and marketing agency in California. The SEO process is a kind of marketing conundrum. Google changes its algorithm frequently, and what worked so well suddenly doesn't have any impact on rankings when SEO experts thought they figured out the trick to success. However, one thing will remain a hallmark of any SEO strategy in 2022. High-quality, authoritative and relevant backlinks.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy