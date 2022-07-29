New Paper Reveals Secret Messages Hidden in Chimpanzee “Bark”

www.revyuh.com
New Gene Found In Barley Can Bury Carbon Deeper In The Soil Avoiding Drought Stress
Researchers have identified a new gene in barley and wheat that regulates the angle of root growth in soil, paving the way for new grain varieties with deeper roots that are more resistant to drought and nutritional stress, thereby minimizing the consequences of climate change. Dr. Haoyu (Mia) Lou from...
Human Eggs Can Avoid Decades Of Wear-And-Tear – New Research Reveals How
A new study published today reveals how oocytes remain healthy and dormant without losing their reproductive capacity for up to 50 years. A new study from the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) has found that immature human egg cells bypass a basic metabolic step that is thought to be important for the generation of energy.
Scientists Have Figured Out a New Way to Hide Secret Messages
Encrypting files using digital keys has become more popular as people and businesses worry about important data being stolen. Researchers have now created a robust molecular encryption key using sequence-defined polymers that are formed and disassembled sequentially, as reported in ACS Central Science. Using the molecular key hidden in the...
A New Scale Reveals Psychological Traits Of People Engaged In Violent Extremism
Researchers have made and tested a new tool called the Extremist Archetypes Scale to help tell the difference between the different psychological traits that violent extremists have. The work, led by Milan Obaidi and Sara Skaar from the University of Oslo in Norway, along with other researchers, describing the tool...
Researchers Bid On A New Method To Detect Light From The First Stars And Galaxies
A group of astronomers has created a technique that will enable them to “see” through the early Universe’s haze and find the light coming from the universe’s earliest stars and galaxies. The team of scientists, headed by the University of Cambridge, has created a technique that...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
What Makes Kidney Stone Reappear And How You Can Prevent That – New Study Reveals
Kidney stones can cause terrible pain and are also linked to long-term kidney disease, osteoporosis, and heart disease. If you’ve had a kidney stone before, there’s a 30% chance you’ll get another one in the next five years. Prescriptions for dietary modifications are common for the prevention...
Scientists Now Know What Genes Turn Butterfly Wings Into Dead Leaves
The Kallima butterfly has brightly colored wings on top, with bands of deep blue, black, and orange. The undersides of this butterfly’s wings, however, stand out sharply as it flaps its wings. They are hues of dull brown that precisely mimic a dead leaf, hiding the butterflies from predators.
Experts Advise A New Way of Eating that Reduces All – Belly Fat, Cancer and Diabetes risk
Adopting a diet that may last a lifetime and favorably enhance longevity may be simpler and tastier than you think. The paleo diet is a simple way to eat that was modeled after the way our ancient ancestors ate. Paleolithic or Paleo for short; often known as the caveman or...
IcePic: a New Algorithm That Learns as Fast as Humans – Maybe Faster
In spite of our 75-year advantage in science, IcePic was still able to accomplish something we couldn’t. Scientists from Cambridge have created a machine learning algorithm that can outperform humans in predicting when and how various materials would crystallize ice. IcePic could enable atmospheric scientists in the future in...
A New Way To Reverse 80% Of Lead-Related Brain Damage In Children – Research
Early-life lead exposure has been linked to long-term cognitive and behavioral problems in children, problems that can endure well into adulthood. Researchers have looked at how lead exposure in early life affects a small number of genes involved in learning, memory, and brain development, but not enough research has been done to know the full extent of the toxicity.
Scientists Have Finally Figured Out Why Coronavirus Doesn’t Affect Bats Like Humans
Coronaviruses are found in a wide range of animal species, including bats (chiropteans). In this regard, the scientific literature has long highlighted the high resilience of some chiropteran species to viral infection. The immune system of these flying mammals is in a “pre-alert” state, which makes it easier for them...
Economic Growth Not Possible In The Long-term, Expert Issues Dire Warnings
The Limits to Growth, published in 1972, delivered a depressing message to humanity: even with modern technology, the Earth’s resources are limited, and current rates of population and economic growth are unlikely to be sustained through the end of the 21st century. It turns out that the message still...
Human Remains From Mayapan Offer New Clues To Why Mayan Capital Collapsed
Nature Communications research shows drought caused civil unrest and political collapse in Mayapan, the Maya capital in the Yucatán Peninsula in the 13th and 14th centuries CE. The results show that climate had an effect on the stability of ancient societies. The effects of rainfall levels on food production...
Significant Evidence The Hippocampus Does More Than Encode New Memories
A new study published today published in JNeurosci says that those who have lower activity in the hippocampus after a traumatic event have worse PTSD symptoms. Along with encoding new memories, the hippocampus also assesses the physical, emotional, and danger settings. PTSD affects all of these functions, causing symptoms such...
Danish High-status Graves Reveal Something Unexpected About The Viking Lifestyle
According to a new study published today in the journal PLOS ONE by Luise Ørsted Brandt of the University of Copenhagen and colleagues, in 10th century Denmark, beaver fur was a symbol of wealth and an important trading commodity. Written records show that fur was an important commodity throughout...
Shock New Discovery Suggests Certain Cells Move Faster Than Blood – Video
People suffering from certain lung diseases, such as asthma and COVID-19 or cancer, create mucus that is 2,000 times thicker than normal. Scientists found that cells have “ruffles” that look like fins and help them feel how thick mucus is and know when to change shape to move through it.
New Insight Could Help Us to Make Memories Less Traumatic
New research helps us understand why some people are more likely to hold on to negative emotions than positive ones, which can happen with anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how to turn those negative emotions into positive ones. Good or unpleasant memories are linked to a specific...
