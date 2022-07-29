ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

New Paper Reveals Secret Messages Hidden in Chimpanzee “Bark”

By Jiya Saini
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Townsend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bark#Chimpanzees#Secret Messages#The University Of Zurich#Tufts University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A New Way To Reverse 80% Of Lead-Related Brain Damage In Children – Research

Early-life lead exposure has been linked to long-term cognitive and behavioral problems in children, problems that can endure well into adulthood. Researchers have looked at how lead exposure in early life affects a small number of genes involved in learning, memory, and brain development, but not enough research has been done to know the full extent of the toxicity.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy