Will Smith Breaks Silence in Tell-All Video Responding to Slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith Releases Apology Video Over Oscar Slap
It’s been four months since this year’s Academy Awards where, quite famously, Will Smith got on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — shortly before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor. In just about any other situation, someone who gets on a stage and hits a comedian during their act definitely gets removed from the building, and probably gets arrested. Smith was allowed to remain in his seat, collect his Oscar, and give an acceptance speech. It was a truly surreal moment.
Chris Rock Addresses Oscars Slap, Jokingly Compares Will Smith to Suge Knight
Hours after Will Smith posted his video where he apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him at the 2022 Academy Awards telecast, the veteran comedian addressed the Oscars slap in his stand-up routine in Atlanta last night. According to a CNN report, published on Saturday (July 30), Chris Rock graced...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly Discussing More Kids
As their wedding planning efforts wrap up, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are thinking about the next potential step in their union. Both celebs have children, but they're reportedly considering having more with one another. A source told Entertainment Tonight that they are talking about maybe “expanding their family one day.”
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Greenlit at Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Click here to read the full article. “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated reboot of Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris,” has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, which ran on UPN and later the CW, “Everybody Hates Chris” will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn during the late 1980s. Rock executive produces alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky. CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment produce. “Chris Rock is one of...
Blueface Gets Into Physical Fight With Chrisean Rock on Hollywood Sidewalk
Blueface recently got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock and it was all captured on camera. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), video surfaced of Blueface and Rock duking it out on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. In video of the wild incident, Blueface is initially seen trying to walk away from Rock, who is heard telling the rapper to return to the car.
Yvngxchris Discusses Impact of His Five Career-Defining Songs
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Hip-hop is pushed forward by the youth, and one of the more promising names in it comes from the same Virginia hotbed that produced Pharrell, Missy Elliott, Clipse and more. Yvngxchris, a 17-year-old Chesapeake, Va. native, has used his frenetic, breakneck-paced rhymes to find his own lane. With nearly 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Yvngxchris is no rookie. He knows what works. Here, he speaks about five songs that define his career so far.
Demi Moore Says She Feels ‘More Alive and Present Than Ever’ as She Nears 60
Actress Demi Moore says turning 60 in November is “liberating” and she feels “more alive and present than ever.”. The actress recently launched her new swim line with Andie Swim and modeled the designs that are made to empower women of all ages. Moore admitted that in...
Kim Kardashian Throws It Back to Simpler Times in Nostalgic Summer Snap
Kim Kardashian delved into her deepest archives for her latest Instagram photo. The Skims founder shared a walk down memory lane with her 326 million Instagram followers on Thursday morning. In the throwback snap, Kardashian can be seen sporting a loose updo hairstyle with a very '90s outfit—a plain white...
DJ Dahi Details Production Process of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Album
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. DJ Dahi came up as a youngin’ experimenting with playing instruments. His early passion would pay off as he transitioned to making beats when he got older. As of today, he’s worked with some of hiphop’s biggest stars such as Dr. Dre, Drake, Big Sean and, most recently, Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples. In the first half of this year, the 39-year-old Inglewood, Calif. native produced albums like Kendrick’s chart-topping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Vince’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Here, Dacoury Dahi Natche aka DJ Dahi, speaks with XXL about his latest contributions to the culture.
Wiz Khalifa Details How He Brought Big Band Energy to His New Multiverse Album
This era of Wiz Khalifa is called "OG status." With more than 15 years under his belt, the diamond-selling rapper has seen and done it all. A solid catalog of seven albums means plenty of opportunities to evolve while sharing his experiences on wax. The music Wiz releases these days is a breath of fresh air, and his new summer-ready album, Multiverse, out today, is a reflection of that.
The Break Presents – 26ar
There's power in making a plan, with even more in executing it. In 2016, 26ar was locked up on a four-year conspiracy sentence. While incarcerated, his friends told him about the drill music takeover his hometown of Brooklyn and New York City at large. 26 decided then and there that he would start rapping when he got out, drop every week and do what he could to build his buzz.
Here Are the Best BTS Collaborations Featuring Rappers
The worlds of hip-hop and K-pop continue to collide as BTS dives further into collaborations with some of the game's biggest rappers. Most recently, the famed K-pop group made headlines as a result of a forthcoming track they'll be releasing with Snoop Dogg and producer Benny Blanco. Prior to the new song's arrival on Aug. 5, members J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin and Suga have already stacked up a collection of music with Megan Thee Stallion, Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj, to name a few.
Gucci Mane Urges Rappers to Stop Dissing Dead People on New Song
Gucci Mane has seen the error of his ways, and is now denouncing the trend of dissing dead people on songs that has become popular in certain sects of hip-hop. On Thursday (July 28), Guwop released his latest single "Dissin the Dead," which finds the rapper calling out the practice of referencing fallen opps on songs. Gucci Mane taps ATL Jacob, Akachi, DJ Plugg, TM88, TooDope and Sonickaboom for the dark track. He lays out his intent from the jump.
Wiz Khalifa Tells Club DJs They Suck in Onstage Rant, Offers to Fight If They Want – Watch
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
Mase Claims Diddy Never Paid Him Nor Gave Him the Respect He Deserves
Ma$e claims that Diddy never paid him or gave him the respect he deserved while he was on Bad Boy Records. On the next episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267, Ma$e talks candidly about his disdain for Diddy after years of working with him on Bad Boy Records. When Wallo asked Ma$e why he is so pissed off at the hip-hop mogul, the Harlem World artist said it's because he never got paid and he never got the respect he deserved from Diddy.
Drake Performs With Nelly Furtado at 2022 OVO Fest – Watch
Drake lived out his childhood memories once again. This time at OVO Fest last night. Drizzy performed with Nelly Furtado at his all-star event and it was caught on video. Early Friday morning (July 29), Drake surprised fans when he brought out Canadian singer Nelly Furtado at the 2022 OVO Fest, which kicked off on Thursday night (July 28). Additionally, the Honestly, Nevermind rhymer entertained the crowd with a few lines from Furtado's chart-topping 2000 single, "I'm Like a Bird."
