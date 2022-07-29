Workforce pilot program to help Indiana businesses increase equity

indianapolisrecorder.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Recorder
Closely watched corporate-community development plan launched in Indianapolis
Less than a year ago, the corner of 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue offered a mostly empty parking lot and a bus stop. There were no grocery stores within walking distance. Arlington Woods residents worked hard to address food insecurity and other results of historic disinvestment. The bus stop is...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis Urban League announces 1st round of grants totaling $21M
Indianapolis Urban League announced a total of about $21 million in grants to 52 organizations as part of its Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative on Aug. 1. The initiative is a partnership between the National Urban League, the Indianapolis Urban League, and the African American Coalition of Indianapolis.
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
Current Publishing
Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living
Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers condemn new contract for student academic appointees
Changes to the fall 2022 Individual Contract for Student Academic Appointees have prompted the Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition-United Electrical Workers to declare a statement of duress, which says they were forced to sign the contract under terms they disagreed with. The organization recommends members continue to sign the contract to avoid a lapse in pay, but have asked that they also sign the statement to send to administrators.
Current Publishing
Monon Square: Businesses scatter as demolition nears
Major changes are coming soon to Monon Square. One vacant building at the aging city-owned shopping center has already been demolished to make way for a roundabout at Range Line Road and Walnut Street, and the others are set to come down this fall. Most tenants have relocated, some have...
WLFI.com
Millions to be invested in Tippecanoe County's next hot property
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hot property southeast of Lafayette could be the next site for a big industrial development. Tippecanoe County officials are investing millions of dollars into infrastructure upgrades at the so-called Steele property: a 300-acre piece of land on State Road 38 across from Subaru of Indiana Automotive.
Inside Indiana Business
Trendiana: new bakeries
Something appetizing to sink your teeth into. We check out Indiana’s hottest new bakeries in this month’s Trendiana. Yelp’s Director of Community Campaigns Brittany Smith shows us what’s baking around the state.
nwindianabusiness.com
From Indiana to the world
In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis Public Schools must redraw school board districts
The Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners must redraw its electoral districts due to population shifts within the district boundary. This redistricting will impact which neighborhoods are represented by a specific school board seat in the 2024 election. IPS has seven elected school board members — five reside in districts...
Duke Energy proposes another rate hike that would increase bills by more than $11 per month
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for an even higher electric bill? Duke Energy, which already won approval for a rate hike effect that went into effect in July, is asking for another one. According to a filing last week with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Duke is requesting a 7.2% increase beginning in October. Duke filed the […]
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
WISH-TV
NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
TSA hosting hiring event for interested individuals in Indiana
The TSA is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to help individuals interested in becoming a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND).
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
clintoncountydailynews.com
19th Indiana Family Star Party A Success
Is there life on Mars and what are NASA’s probes and landers teaching us?. What is the difference between a star cluster and a galaxy? Between a planet and an Astroid?. What is the latest on Camp Cullom’s project to remotely control its telescope so Prairie Grass Observatory can “Hit the Road” and bring Astronomy into classrooms and nursing homes of our Clinton, Boone and Carroll County friends and neighbors?
WTHI
Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage. Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands. It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
territorysupply.com
10 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Indianapolis, Indiana
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Smack dab in America’s Heartland, Indianapolis’ central locale to five different states and local destinations offers endless weekend road trip possibilities. As a city,...
