We’ve Got Some New Insight On What Gets T Cells To The Gut and What Keeps Them There

New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
New Research Reveals Why Getting More Naps Isn’t Always Beneficial – Are You At Risk?
Regular napping has been linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure and stroke in new research published today in Hypertension. To determine if frequent naps could be a risk factor for high blood pressure and/or stroke, researchers in China conducted an investigation. This is the first study to...
Scientists Have Found New RNA Biomarkers For Cancer Early Detection: A Simple Blood Test Is Enough
New research from UC Santa Cruz researchers, published in the journal Cell Reports, demonstrates how a crucial genetic mutation that manifests early in cancer affects RNA “dark matter” and results in the emergence of hitherto unidentified RNA biomarkers for cancer early detection. Mutations in the KRAS gene were...
For Heart Patients: Salt Isn’t as Bad As You Think – And Here’s Why
Although salt restriction is seen as a crucial part of treating heart failure, research published online in the journal Heart reveals that excessive salt restriction may worsen the results for those who have a common form of the ailment. The data suggest that those who are younger and of black...
You Really Shouldn’t Ignore Your Gut Disorder, New Study Warns
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) may be more likely to develop in people with gastrointestinal problems. It has been validated by a world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which could lead to early detection and innovative therapies. The most common type of dementia, AD erases memory and cognitive function. By 2030,...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
New Blood Test Can Tell if Cancer Treatment is Working or Not
With only a few drops of blood, we can pinpoint the unique genetic make-up of various cancer. A new blood test developed by scientists at the Vancouver Prostate Centre offers doctors previously unknown insight into a patient’s cancer makeup, perhaps enabling them to choose treatments that would result in better patient outcomes.
What Makes Kidney Stone Reappear And How You Can Prevent That – New Study Reveals
Kidney stones can cause terrible pain and are also linked to long-term kidney disease, osteoporosis, and heart disease. If you’ve had a kidney stone before, there’s a 30% chance you’ll get another one in the next five years. Prescriptions for dietary modifications are common for the prevention...
New Insight Could Help Us to Make Memories Less Traumatic
New research helps us understand why some people are more likely to hold on to negative emotions than positive ones, which can happen with anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how to turn those negative emotions into positive ones. Good or unpleasant memories are linked to a specific...
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Penguins Past Shows What We Could Have Never Imagined – New Study
Australian and New Zealander experts have conducted extensive research into the penguin’s evolutionary past in order to better understand the fascinating birds’ transition from land to water and their ability to survive in some of the planet’s harshest settings. A new study published in Nature Communications sheds...
Genetic Research Finds New Clues for Better Age-Related Eye Disease Treatment
The finding of new genetic signatures for the incurable age-related eye disease age-related macular degeneration – AMD, has brought us one step closer to better diagnosis and therapy. Researchers from the University of Melbourne, the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania, the Centre for Eye...
Major Breakthrough: New Study Finds Potential Target For Diabetes Treatment
A novel insulin regeneration route in pancreatic stem cells may open the door for effective new treatments for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. A significant step in developing new therapeutics for the treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes has been made by a world-first study conducted by Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.
First CRISPR cure for high cholesterol enters human trial phase
Researchers in New Zealand have kicked off a new trial for a CRISPR-based cure for high cholesterol. The trial will test the efficacy and success of the one-and-done treatment, which has seen success in animal trials. Researchers are hopeful the treatment will be as efficient in people as in animals. If successful, it could help permanently lower cholesterol levels and the risk of heart attack, saving countless lives.
Obesity: New Study Finds Another Way To Make Obese People Lighter And “Data Is Compelling”
A new study published in Obesity found that mice that eat a high-fat diet (HFD) cause aldose reductase (AR) activity, expression, and senescence of adipocytes in subcutaneous adipose tissue (scAT). According to the study’s corresponding author, Ravichandran Ramasamy, the findings show that “aldose reductase gene expression increases in scAT of...
Chronic Back Pain: New Treatment Challenges Common Traditional Therapies
A randomized controlled experiment conducted by academics at UNSW Sydney, Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), and several other Australian and European universities has given people suffering from chronic back pain hope. In a report that was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the findings of the research...
Greater Physical Activity Appears To Be More Beneficial For Females
Studies suggest that physical and mental activity sustain thinking skills and postpone dementia. A new study shows these benefits may vary by gender. The findings of the study were just published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Neurology. In the study, researchers looked at the effects of physical and mental activity...
COVID Patients Need New Energy for Flagging Immune Cells – One Diet Might Help, Scientists Say
What causes T cell dysfunction in COVID-19 can be targeted with a change in diet, according to a new study published today. When we’re sick, we tend to lose interest in food. This also changes our metabolism. Since it isn’t getting as many carbs as it used to, it starts burning fat instead. This results in the formation of molecules known as ketone bodies, which are high in energy. And these may help the body better combat viruses.
Scientists Have Finally Figured Out Why Coronavirus Doesn’t Affect Bats Like Humans
Coronaviruses are found in a wide range of animal species, including bats (chiropteans). In this regard, the scientific literature has long highlighted the high resilience of some chiropteran species to viral infection. The immune system of these flying mammals is in a “pre-alert” state, which makes it easier for them...
Scientists Learn A Completely New Way To Repair Heart Muscle Cells After Cardiac Attack
During a heart attack, a person’s heart muscle cells (cardiomyocytes) are injured by oxygen deprivation and begin to die off. After this stage, scar tissue develops, and because we are unable to generate new cardiomyocytes, the heart is unable to pump blood as effectively as it could. Lower vertebrates,...
