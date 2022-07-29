Destiny 2 Xur location and items, July 29-Aug. 2

Sea of Thieves is a very cooperative game that has players work together to man their very own pirate ship. The game’s newest update, Captaincy, is launching alongside season seven for the online sandbox. In Sea of Thieves, players keep their same core stats and don't buy upgrades; instead, they spend their plundered gold on cosmetic updates. Dressing up your pirate is very nice, but the Captaincy update takes that a step further and lets you have a ship that matches your preferences, from the captain's quarters to the nameplate.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO