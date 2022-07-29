ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, July 29-Aug. 2

By Ryan Gilliam
 4 days ago
Polygon

Warhammer 40K’s 9 best video games, ranked

The Warhammer 40,000 milieu is one of the most compelling fictional universes around. It’s grim, there are no good guys, and there are these fellas called Space Marines who carry machine guns that shoot rockets, and people deify them like gods. It isn’t the happiest place. Demons, Orks, and aliens of all varieties abound, and in many ways, humankind is among the worst of all the warring factions. From tabletop to screen, it is often a grim affair.
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Hisuian Voltorb be Shiny?

For Aug. 2, 2022, Hisuian Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And no, Hisuian Voltorb cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet). The Hisuian version of Voltorb cannot be Shiny yet, but its regular Kantonian form can be. We’re...
Polygon

Hitman 3’s new pirate map has a Monkey Island Easter egg

Monkey Island’s long-awaited sequel is set for release later this year, but Agent 47 and the Hitman series are celebrating its return a little early with a new Easter egg. In Hitman 3’s latest map, Pirate Island, players can find a sly nod to the series hidden in the environment, along with a puzzle worthy of an adventure game.
Polygon

Apex Legends' first map gets its biggest update yet

Great news for fans of battle royale games and giant monster skulls: Apex Legends is reworking its iconic original map, Kings Canyon, to restore its giant monster skull to its rightful place of prominence. In Apex Legends' new season, "Hunted," which begins next week, the new "Reforged" version of the...
Polygon

Where to find Iron Nails in Bear and Breakfast

In Bear and Breakfast, you’ll need Iron Nails to make a ton of furniture, but toward the endgame, you won’t find many. Our Bear and Breakfast guide explains where to find Iron Nails so you can decorate all your buildings lavishly. In our experience, we had enough nails...
Polygon

Sea of Thieves players can now be the captains of their own ship

Sea of Thieves is a very cooperative game that has players work together to man their very own pirate ship. The game’s newest update, Captaincy, is launching alongside season seven for the online sandbox. In Sea of Thieves, players keep their same core stats and don't buy upgrades; instead, they spend their plundered gold on cosmetic updates. Dressing up your pirate is very nice, but the Captaincy update takes that a step further and lets you have a ship that matches your preferences, from the captain's quarters to the nameplate.
Polygon

Red Dead Online’s animals, NPCs go missing (again)

Red Dead Online is meant to be a way for players to explore the dense, carefully created world of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. But a bug — an old one that has occurred throughout the game's lifetime — is haunting the frontier and leaving the western states oddly empty. NPCs, both people and animals, are disappearing from the world and leaving ghost towns behind.
